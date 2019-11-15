SPRING VALLEY — Spring Valley volleyball player Alex Darby hopes for deja vu.
Darby said her favorite memory was the Timberwolves’ victory over Cabell Midland in the Class AAA state finals last season. The senior outside hitter/defensive specialist hopes for another state championship this weekend when her team plays in the state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Fourth-seeded Spring Valley takes on No. 5 seed Parkersburg at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the opening quarterfinal game of the tournament. The Timberwolves defeated the Big Reds 25-18, 25-18, 25-12 in the finals of the Region IV tournament at Parkersburg last week.
“Our kids are excited and have been working hard,” Spring Valley coach Cadara Shreve said. “We’ve come on strong at the end of the season and we’re looking forward to the state tournament.”
Shreve said her five seniors — Darby, Ashton Berry, Katie Beth Caudill, Madison Lemon and Grace Sullivan — have led a strong late-season push to return the Timberwolves to state title contention.
“A lot of girls have stepped up,” Shreve said. “Early in the season, things weren’t clicking. Now they are. The girls, particularly the seniors, have a sense of urgency. They know what needs to be done and they’ve pulled it all together.”
The Spring Valley-Parkersburg winner advances to the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday against the victor from No. 8 Morgantown and top-seeded Musselman. The championship game is set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Shreve said she and her players aren’t looking past Parkersburg, as the Big Reds are capable of an upset. She added, though, that Musselman, which beat the Timberwolves in the 2017 championship game, deserves the title of favorite. Shreve called Musselman “one of the big dogs” and added that George Washington also is quite strong.
“Parkersburg is good and they have a very good middle hitter,” Shreve said. “We have to be ready, play a good game and strong defense.”
Darby, who has 2,000 kills and is committed to play at West Virginia State University, leads a group that backs down from no team, yet respects each opponent.
“Her 2,000 kills is a significant accomplishment and Alex knows that was a group effort,” Shreve said. “Our players look to her and see what she’s doing and feed off how she’s playing. They look to Alex and to Katie Beth.”