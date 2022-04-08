SPRING VALLEY -- Jacob Maynard and Jamison Smith drove in runs to lead Spring Valley (9-4) to a 2-0 victory over Bridgeport (2-1) Friday afternoon in high school baseball.
Jonathan Stollings went 2 for 3, scored both runs and stole a base.
Grant Stratton started and earned the win, striking out eight and allowing four hits in 52/3 innings. Branson McCloud hurled 11/3 innings, whiffing two, to earn a save.
FAIRLAND 6, ASHLAND 3: Ethan Wall went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs to lead the Dragons by the host Tomcats. Blaze Perry was 2 for 4 with a run batted in. Tyler Sammons allowed three runs on three hits, struck out seven and walked three to earn the win. Blake Trevathan pitched a perfect seventh to pick up a save. Brady Marushi was 3 for 3 for Ashland.
FAIRVIEW 6, MENIFEE COUNTY 5: Dustin Allen doubled home the winning run in the seventh inning as the Eagles (9-2) beat the Wildcats (1-7) in the All A Classic in Raceland, Kentucky. Allen also was the winning pitcher and went 2 for 4 as Fairview won its seventh straight. Xavien Kouns knocked in two runs. Menifee County committed six errors.
WHEELERSBURG 14, EASTERN-PIKE 1: The Pirates (3-3) took advantage of nine Eagles errors to win at home. Connor Estep was the winning pitcher. Eastern fell to 2-2.
GREENUP COUNTY 2, WESTFIELD (Va.) 1: Christian Wireman fanned 11 and limited the Bulldogs to five hits in a complete game victory in Vero Beach, Florida. Wireman and Cam Carroll each had two hits. Sam Marco and Jason Cheifetz had two hits each for Westfield.
Softball
IRONTON 5, COAL GROVE 4: The Fighting Tigers built a 5-1 lead and held off a seventh-inning rally to edge the Hornets. Each team scored once in the first inning. The Tigers added a run in the third, two in the sixth and one on the seventh before the Hornets scored three times in the bottom of the seventh. Keegan Moore struck out 13 to earn the win. Emily Weber smacked two hits and scored a pair of runs. Kaleigh Murphy went 2 for 4 and scored twice for Coal Grove. Ellie Delawder went 2 for 3.
IRONTON 101 002 1 -- 5 6 3
COAL GROVE 100 000 3 -- 4 7 4
Ke. Moore and Brammer; Murphy and K. Deeds.
Hitting: (I) Weber 2-4, Ferguson 3B; (CG) Murphy 2-4 2B, Delawder 2-4 2B.
BOYD COUNTY 9, NORTH BULLITT 7: Alex Blanton, Sara Bays, Brooklyn Clevenger, Jaycie Goad, Myla Hamilton and Emily Shivel whacked two hits apiece to lead the Lions (11-1) past the Eagles (2-10) at the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Kylie Thompson earned the win and Kasey Cross the save.
WHEELERSBURG 14, WAVERLY 0: The Pirates scored all their runs in the first inning to defeat the Tigers by the same score for the second time in four days. Kaylynn Carter struck out 11 and was the winner.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 13, ASHLAND 12: Randi Delong hit a three-run home run in the seventh to lift the Eagles (7-3) past the host Kittens. Erin Patrick went 3 for 5 with four RBIs for Ashland (3-7). Katie Samuel and Aubrey McCreary each smacked two hits. Clara Blair was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Johnson Central. Claire Gamble chipped in two hits.
FAIRVIEW SWEEPS: The Eagles took a doubleheader from host Buckhorn 19-0 and 23-0. Annabelle Menshouse went 4 for 5 with five RBIs in the opener. She struck out 11 to earn the win. Jordan Rakes was 4 for 4 with a homer, four RBIs and two stolen bases. Hannah Ruley went 2 for 3 and knocked in three. Kailyn Adkins was 3 for 4 and drove in two. Alexus Braden drove in two runs.
In the second game, Madison Loving went 3 for 3 with a homer and five RBIs. Rakes was 4 for 4, stole two bases and plated four runs. Kieara Loving was 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Gracie Holmes was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Sydney Johnson knocked in three and Adkins two. Adkins struck out six to pick up the win.
