CANNONSBURG, Ky. -- Freshman Raelyn Adkins smashed a three-run home run to lead Spring Valley to a 4-0 victory over Gallia Academy in high school softball.
Kelsey Huffman also drove in a run for the Timberwolves, who scored all their runs in the first inning.
POINT PLEASANT SPLITS: The Big Blacks (3-2) beat St. Marys 13-4, then lost to Man 3-2.
Rylee Cochran smashed a two-run home run during a six-run second inning. Madilyn Keefer was the winning pitcher. In the nightcap, Morgan Cooper was the winner.
WAHAMA WINS TWO: Winning pitcher Mikie Lieving went 3 for 4 with a three-run homer , a double and four RBI as Wahama clobbered Eastern-Meigs in Reedsville, Ohio. Deborah Miller was 3 for 3 with two RBI. Victoria VanMatre went 3 for 4 and drove in three. Amber Wolfe was 3 for 4 with two RBI, Emma Knapp and Emma Gibbs each had two hits and a pair of RBI.
The White Falcons (2-0) also beat visiting Buffalo 8-0 as Lieving struck out nine to earn the win. Lauren Noble had three hits and three RBI. Gibbs had three singles. Amber Wolfe had three hits and VanMatre drove in two.
MEIGS 3, NELSONVILLE-YORK 2: Jerrica Smith singled home Mara Hall with a walk-off winning run as the Marauders beat the Buckeyes in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Jess Workman was the winning pitcher. Workman and Abbie Fife each were 2 for 3, as was Delana Wright. Sydne Rawlins and Abby Riffle smacked two hits for Nelsonville-York.
PORTSMOUTH SWEEPS WHITEOAK: The Trojans beat the Wildcats 18-7 and 13-9 in Mowrystown, Ohio.
In the opener, Madison Perry went 4 for 4 and hit for the cycle while driving in five. Katie Born drove in three and Olivia Ramey, Sydney Johnson and Faith Phillips two apiece. In the second game, Kennedy Bowling was 2 for 4 with four RBI. Kyndall Kearns and Ramey each drove in three. Emily Cheatham went 4 for 4 and Olivia Dickerson 3 for 5. Phillips was the winning pitcher in both games.
Baseball
GALLIA ACADEMY WINS TWO: Zane Loveday allowed three hits and walked three to earn the win in the Blue Devils' victory over host Portsmouth. Loveday also drove in the winning run on a fielder's choice in the first inning. He was hit by pitches in the fourth and sixth innings and scored both times. Cole Hines drove in two runs. Maddux Camden had two hits.
Gallia Academy ran its shutout streak to three with an 8-0 win over Coal Grove in Centenary, Ohio. Camden struck out seven and allowed three hits to pick up the win. Loveday had two hits. Josh Vanover had two hits for Coal Grove.
POINT PLEASANT 20, OAK HILL (West Virginia) 0: The visiting Big Blacks (2-1) scored in every inning in a rout of the Red Devils.
Joel Beattie struck out 10 and was the winning pitcher. He went 2 for 5 with two RBI. Riley Oliver was 5 for 5 with three RBI.. Tanner Mitchell had three hits and a trio of RBI. Hunter Bush was 2 for two and drove in six.
SOUTH GALLIA SPLITS: The Rebels beat the Tartans 5-0 after losing the opener 14-6 in Mercerville, Ohio.
REPORT SCORES: To report results of sporting events, e-mail them to hdsports@hdmediallc.com