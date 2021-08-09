Spring Valley High School signed a partnership with Nike and BSN Sports.
Through this partnership, BSN will be the official apparel and equipment provider to the Timberwolves athletic program, outfitting coaches, school and community members in Nike products.
The partnership is for five years.
Spring Valley athletic director Tim George said, “We are excited to build our partnership with Nike and BSN Sports. This is a great opportunity for Spring Valley High School to enhance our athletic programs, build school spirit and to give everyone in the Spring Valley community a great experience.”
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Youngstown State’s women’s basketball program was active in the Tri-State in the last week.
The Penguins offered scholarships to Boyd County’s Audrey Biggs, Russell’s Shaelyn Steele and George Washington’s Finley Lohan. Biggs also picked up an offer from Charlotte.
Cabell Midland’s K.K. Potter committed to the University of the Cumberlands. Florida Gulf Coast offered Fairmont Senior’s Meredith Maier.
Wheelersburg softball player Rylie Hughes signed with Shawnee State. Paintsville offensive lineman Parker Preece was offered by Rose-Hulman. Wheelersburg baseball player Case Dyer signed with Shawnee State. Huntington High offensive lineman Maxwell Wentz committed to Dartmouth.
South Charleston offensive lineman Xavier Bausley picked up an offer from Dayton. Former Man basketball player Austin Ball of The Miller School in Virginia was offered by Virginia Tech.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Minford soccer standout Aurie Corriel transferred from Kentucky Christian to Shawnee State.
Rowan County’s football game at West Carter has been moved from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21. Green has moved three football games — Sept. 4 vs. Ridgedale, Sept. 18 vs. Fairview and Oct. 9 vs. Northwest — to Saturdays at Wheelersburg’s Ed Miller Stadium.
Cabell Midland’s golf team won the Capital City Classic and the Parkersburg Invitational. Knights golfer Cameron Jarvis finished 30th in the West Virginia Amateur. Cabell Midland’s Jakob Caudill was named the Spike Underwood Award winner as the outstanding football player in Cabell County in 2020.
Former Russell tennis star Kiersten Hensley of Shawnee State was named a NAIA academic All-American. Former Huntington Prep basketball player Gorgui Dieng signed with the Atlanta Hawks.
