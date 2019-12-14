SPRING VALLEY — A torn plantar fascia helped Jewel Williamson decide to major in exercise science with a goal of becoming a physical therapist.
A powerful swing helped the Spring Valley High School star land a softball scholarship to pursue that degree at Union College in Barboursville, Kentucky.
Williamson signed Friday to play for the NAIA school that competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. She also considered Shawnee State University and the University of Rio Grande.
“It felt like home,” Williamson said of the school of 825 students, nearly 200 fewer than her high school. “I like that. I never wanted to go to a bigger school.”
Two seasons ago while running from first base to second, Williamson tore her plantar fascia, a ligament in her foot. She avoided surgery, but two months of physical therapy piqued her interest in that field.
Union went 31-20, including 20-6 in the AAC, last season. The Bulldogs lost eight seniors from that squad and hope to replenish some of their power hitting with Williamson, a first baseman/outfielder who hit five home runs, drove in 34 runs and batted .380 last season.
“Jewel has come a long way,” Timberwolves coach Alli Hatfield said. “She’s battled injuries and persevered.”
Williamson credit all of her coaches, as well as parents Bobby and Clarissa Williamson, for helping her become the player she is.
“My dad pushed me more to be the best, and my mom comforted me when I had a bad game,” Jewel Williamson said. “I got the soft side and the hard side and both were important.”