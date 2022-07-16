SPRING VALLEY — Allie Daniels jokes that she didn’t inherit her mom’s tumbling prowess.
“I cannot do a cartwheel,” Daniels said with a laugh. “I’m not flexible at all. No cartwheels. No back flips. It’s funny because my mom was a cheerleader.”
Fortunately for Daniels, basketball doesn’t require such gymnastics. Spring Valley’s 6-foot-1 forward/center has become one of the premier high school players in West Virginia this summer, building on a strong freshman season when she averaged 12 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. Twice as a freshman Daniels pulled down more than 20 rebounds in a game.
“Allie Daniels is as good a post player as there is in the state,” Timberwolves coach Bo Miller said. “She’s as good as anybody.”
Daniels excelled in the three-week summer workout period with Spring Valley and playing for the Ohio Valley Dragons Red travel ball team. Her 24-point, 10-rebound performance against the Central Pennsylvania Dynamite particularly stood out, as did her effort in a win against a West Virginia Thunder team regarded as one of the better squads in the Run for the Roses tournament in Louisville, Kentucky. She was named player of the game two days in a row at the Memorial Day Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina, and helped the Dragons win the Columbus Classic.
Daniels owns scholarship offers from WVU Tech and the University of Rio Grande.
A standout on a squad of talented, young players, Daniels gave credit to her teammates for making Spring Valley a contender in perhaps the state’s most rugged grouping, Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 2, which includes two-time defending state champion Huntington High and Cabell Midland.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Daniels said. “We have really good shooters. Dria Parker and Brooklyn Ellis, who’s been making a lot of shots. Haleigh (Crum) and Hallie (Bailey) can get to the basket and handle the ball. Maddie (Baisden) and I can rebound. Everyone plays her own part, and that’s what makes us a good team. The unselfishness plays a big part in it.”
Daniels gushed about the Timberwolves, turning attention from her to her team.
“I love my team,” Daniels said. “I love my teammates, and I think we work really well together. In the three-week period we showed what we can do, and I’m so excited for the season. We move the ball really well, and we don’t have any selfish players. We’re not afraid to pass to the open person.”
Daniels uses her length to rebound, but also positions well, blocking out and thinking ahead. She is adept on the offensive boards and hitting short jumpers.
The Timberwolves standout, though, is about more than basketball. She attends church, has a 4.4 grade point average and participates in a few hobbies such as swimming, working puzzles and watching movies.
“Disney movies,” she said after being asked her favorite types of films. “I love them. They’re my favorite. I just like them all.”