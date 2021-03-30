HUNTINGTON — The Spring Valley girls basketball team never trailed, defeating visiting Hurricane 61-48 Tuesday night in their first game back after a 10-day break in between games.
Caroline Asbury did a little bit of everything in the win for the Lady Wolves, scoring 17 points, collecting 14 rebounds and recording five steals and three assists as the Lady Timberwolves improved to 5-2 this season.
After their win against St. Albans on March 20, the team entered a quarantine period after the Red Dragons had a player test positive for COVID-19. The team was able to practice just once before playing Tuesday night and were still lacking two players who were still in quarantine.
“One of those was our point guard so we had to have girls step up tonight,” head coach Bo Miller said after the win. “I felt like we would be rusty and tried to get everybody some playing time in the first half so no one would get too tired.”
Miller said the biggest factor in the game was the Lady Wolves’ ability to play through the rough spots. They led the entire game, jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the game’s opening minutes and extended that lead to as many as 13 in the second half.
Late in the third quarter, Hurricane (4-9) closed the gap to as little as five before the Timberwolves ended the period with back-to-back buckets, pushing their lead to nine.
Spring Valley’s Sydney Meredith match Asbury’s 17 points in the win and dished outs assists. Maggie Odour and Maddy Young each finished with 10 points for the Redskins.
SVHS 16 10 18 17 — 61: Asbury 17, Meredith 17, Spry 8, Henson 6, V. Asbury 6, Riggs 6, Crum 1
HURRICANE 9 7 19 13 — 48: Odour 10, Young 10, Works 8, Lucas 6, E. Dempsey 6, N. Dempsey 4, Dennis 4.
Boys
The second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader featured a tightly contested battle between the Hurricane and Spring Valley boys basketball teams.
Trailed by a slim margin at halftime but took advantage of size down low and Dillon Tingler netted a game-high 18 points, leading them to a 47-40 win over the Timberwolves.
Spring Valley never was able to string productive offensive possessions together in the loss, but led by as many as six points in the second period.
Hurricane took it’s first lead in the final minute of the third period when Dillon Tingler connected on a 3-point shot, giving the Redskins a 35-34 edge headed into the final frame.
Jace Caldwell tied the game at 37 with just over six minutes left in the contest but then Spring Valley went over five and a half minutes without scoring as Hurricane pushed their lead to as many as eight.
The momentum swung heavily in favor of the visitors inside of two minutes remaining when the Timberwolves’ Ty Smith was issued a technical foul for pushing an opposing player’s head into the ground following a collision.
The foul was Smith’s fifth personal and allowed the Redskins two free throws and the ball, already leading 41-37. Hurricane used the opportunity to extend their lead to 45-37 with just over a minute left in the game.
SVHS 13 9 12 6 — 40: Caldwell 11, Smith 7, Maynard 7, Fortner 6, Turner 5, Fouch 3, Brumfield 1
HURRICANE 8 12 15 12 — 47: Tingler 18, Beny-Till 7, Spencer 7, Crompton 6, DeWitt 5, James 4