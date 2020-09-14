PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Finding a player with strong athletic measurables — and one who backs his or her play up on the field — certainly is enticing for any coach to take a chance on.
At six feet tall and having displayed excellent softball ability to go along with a strong grade point average, former Spring Valley High School star Jewel Williamson certainly is one of those no-brainers when taking commitments for any upcoming season.
In joining the Shawnee State softball program for the 2021 season on forward, the 2019 All-Mountain State Athletic Conference Second-Team honoree becomes the fifth player from the Ohio Glory roster to join the program. She’ll team up with former Ohio Glory teammates in Laiken Rice, Brittani Wolfenbarker, Addi Newman, and Madison Sifford on the squad.
“I believe that I am continuing my education and athletic career at the place that I thought was the best fit for me,” Williamson said. “It’s hard being away from home, but I knew that SSU was the best option for me. “I know many people that have gone to Shawnee State and loved it,” Williamson said. “I also knew that I would be around friends, and that would make it more comfortable for me. I know that playing the game of softball will be even more fun for me because I am back with people that I have played with before.”
Part of arguably the most competitive conference in West Virginia from a high school standpoint, Williamson was able to obtain All-Mountain State Athletic Conference (MSAC) Second-Team honors in 2019 despite playing in a conference that includes softball powerhouses such as Parkersburg, Cabell Midland, and Hurricane.
The winner of the conference, more often than not, ends up competing for if not taking home a state championship at the Class AAA level.
“It was very fun,” Williamson said of her time at Spring Valley. “I’m going to miss it a lot.”
Along with her high school play, Williamson also stood out as a travel ball player over the summer months. With Ohio Glory, which was coached by Shawnee State assistant coach Wayne Wolfenbarker, the future Bear took on a central role in leading Wolfenbarker’s 16U group to a 30-17-2 overall record.
During the Summer 2017 travel season — the season prior to her sophomore year — Williamson posted a batting average of .393 to finish third on the unit in that category, and of her 42 hits, 13 of those knocks went for extra bases including three big flies.
She also finished third on the team in .OPS (1.000), fourth in doubles (10) and fifth in both RBI and runs scored (23 each), helping the Ohio Glory reach the USSSA Fastpitch Eastern World Series as a result. The Glory won their pool and ultimately went 6-2 overall in the national tournament, finishing 13th in their division out of 76 teams. Williamson also played for the Ohio Firecrackers and the West Virginia Dusters during her travel ball days, hitting .368 with seven doubles and 19 RBI in 29 games with the Firecrackers in the summer prior to her junior season.
“I’ve talked to (Steve) Whittaker a handful of times,” Williamson said. “He has been very kind and helped me a lot throughout this process. I have actually talked to (Wayne) Wolfenbarker for a long period of time now, so that helps a lot going into the softball program at Shawnee State.”
With her softball ability evident and Shawnee State providing the platform for Williamson to compete in the game that she loves alongside her longtime friends and future teammates, the West Virginia standout is ready to work in order to meet the new standards and goals that she has set in place for herself.
“Athletically, I really just want to make the best of these next four years since these will be my last four years playing,” Williamson said. “Academically, I want to get the best education that I can, so that I can start my life in the best manner that I can.”