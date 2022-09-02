SPRING VALLEY — Spring Valley jumped to a 21-0 lead and fought off a Portsmouth charge to defeat the Trojans 42-31 Friday night in high school football at the Wolves Den.
Spring Valley rallied from a 31-28 deficit as Dalton Fouch hit Jayln Abercrombie with a 13-yard touchdown pass and Kyrell Lewis returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown.
Bruin Booth and Logan Perry each scored on 2-yard runs, and Landon Mosser kicked extra points, to give the Timberwolves (2-0) a 14-0 lead. Fouch threw a 3-yard TD pass to Cody Shy, followed by a Mosser kick to make it 21-0.
After Tyler Duncan scored from the 12 and Zach Roth kicked the extra point to pull Portsmouth (1-2) within 21-7, Abercrombie returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown as Spring Valley took a 28-7 lead into halftime.
The Trojans came back strong in the third quarter as Duncan scored from the 1 and threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Reade Pendleton to close the gap to 28-21. Portsmouth tied it in the fourth quarter on Duncan's 75-yard pass to Nolan Heiland, then took a 31-28 lead when Roth kicked a 32-yard field goal.
Girls soccer
FAIRLAND 4, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: Molly Dunlap scored three goals as the Dragons (3-3 overall, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) defeated the Blue Angels (1-5, 0-2) at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
POINT PLEASANT 7, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 1: Kiera Tatterson scored twice as the Big Blacks (4-0-1) defeated the Irish (1-5) at the YMCA Kennedy Center. McKenna Young, Madelyn Call, Bella Tolliver, Latizia Breustedt and Olivia Fields also scored for Point Pleasant.
ROCK HILL 6, SOUTH POINT 0: Briana Reynolds, Emma Scott and Hazley Matthews scored two goals apiece to lift the Redwomen (4-0 overall, 2-0 OVC) over the Pointers. Matthews handed out three assists. Reynolds and Scott each issued one assist. Abigail Payne made one save to earn the shutout.
WHEELERSBURG 9, NORTHWEST 0: Jocelyn Tilley scored a hat trick as the Pirates (3-1) defeated the Mohawks.
Boys soccer
GALLIA ACADEMY 6, FAIRLAND 0: The Blue Devils (5-0-1 overall, 2-0 OVC) topped the Dragons (2-2, 1-1) in Rome Township, Ohio. Maddux Camden scored two goals and Bryce Hines, Keagan Daniels, Carson Wamsley and Brayden Burris one apiece.
BOYD COUNTY 6, WEST CARTER 0: Cole Thompson scored three goals as the Lions beat the Comets in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Rolan Sanderson added one goal and one assist. Cameron Stanton and Wyatt Norris also scored. Alec Lawson, Aiden McCoy and Alec Whitley also made assists. Carter Gibson made two saves.
WHEELERSBURG 2, NORTHWEST 0: The Pirates (4-0) scored twice in the last 11 minutes to beat the Mohawks (2-2).
Volleyball
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, FAIRLAND 1: Jenna Harrison recorded her 1,000th career dig as the Blue Angels beat the Dragons 25-13, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21 at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio. Gallia Academy improved to 4-0 overall, 3-0 in the OVC. Fairland fell to 3-1, 2-1.
ATHENS 3, RIVER VALLEY 0: The Bulldogs (6-1 overall, 2-0 Tri-Valley Conference) swept the Raiders 27-25, 25-21, 25-22 in Bidwell, Ohio. River Valley dipped to 4-2, 0-2.
RACELAND 3, MORGAN COUNTY 0: Kody Haddix made 15 assists and Shaelee Holbrook 10 kills as the host Rams (11-1) defeated the Cougars 25-5, 25-6, 25-14.
RIPLEY 3, WAHAMA 0: The Vikings improved to 7-0 with a 25-11, 25-14, 25-12 triumph over the White Falcons (0-4).
MEIGS 3, WELLSTON 1: Mallory Adams issued 22 assists and Andrea Mahr 20 to lead the Marauders (1-2 overall, 1-0 TVC) past the Rockets 23-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 in Pomeroy, Ohio. Maggie Musser made 14 kills for Meigs. Wellston fell to 2-2, 0-1.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.