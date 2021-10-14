SPRING VALLEY -- Some causes are more important than football.
Spring Valley High School's football team is preparing for Friday's 7:30 p.m. game vs. Capital at Laidley Field in Charleston, but also is focused on helping Timberwolves player Jaxson Kinder and his mother Amy. They lost their home and belongings in a house fire Tuesday.
"You can drop off any donations and clothing at your Ceredo Tudors and I will get it to them," said Patricia Amis, one of the family's neighbors. "Let's show this family what our community can do."
Clothing sizes are 3X men's shirts, 2X men's pants and size 13 shoes for Jaxson. Amy wears size 16-18 clothing, scrubs and 8 1/2 shoes.
A page accepting monetary donations also has been set up: https://gofundme/com/f/g9zejp-single-mother-lost-everything-in-fire?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
"One of my good friends' house burned down," said Spring Valley senior tight end Corbin Page. "We are taking up donations. We are not asking for much. Anything helps."
Other schools have joined the cause.
"Y'all help out in any way you can," said Cabell Midland defensive tackle Nehemiah Roberts. "It's more than a game."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
