HUNTINGTON -- Spring Valley will take a No. 1 rating into its highly anticipated high school football game at No. 8 Cabell Midland Friday night.
The Timberwolves (5-0, 13.2) top the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Class AAA ratings released Tuesday. The Knights (4-1, 10.6) round out the top eight, who at the end of the regular season receive home games. The top 16 qualify for the playoffs.
Huntington (4-1, 10.6) and Hurricane (4-1, 10.6) are tied for sixth. Defending state champion Martinsburg (5-1, 12.83) is second, followed by Musselman (4-1, 12.2), Parkersburg South (5-1, 11.83) and Bridgeport (5-1, 11.17).
Woodrow Wilson (5-1, 10.0), which entertains Huntington High on Friday, is ninth. George Washington (4-2, 9.5) is 10th, followed by Jefferson (4-2, 9.0), Princeton (3-1, 9.0), Wheeling Park (4-2, 8.3), University (4-2, 8.3), Hedgesville (4-2, 8.3) and Morgantown (3-2, 8.4).
In Class AA, Scott (6-0, 11.17) is No. 1, followed by Independence (6-0, 10.67), Roane County (10-0, 10.67), North Marion (5-1, 10.0), Winfield (4-1, 9.6), Logan (5-1, 8.83), Frankfort (5-1, 8.67) and Clay County (4-1, 8.2), Nicholas County (4-1, 8.2) and Keyser (4-1, 8.2).
Fairmont Senior (4-2, 8.17) is 11th, ahead of Herbert Hoover (3-2 6.6), East Fairmont (3-2, 6.2), Philip Barbour (3-2, 6.2), Lincoln (3-2, 6.0) and Weir (4-2, 5.83). Point Pleasant (3-3, 5.5) is 18th. Wayne (3-3, 4.83) is 20th.
Williamstown (5-0, 10.0) is atop Class A. Wheeling Central (5-0, 8.8) is second, followed in the top eight by Doddridge County (5-0, 8.0), Tucker County (5-0, 8.4), Wahama (6-0, 8.4), Greenbrier West (6-0, 7.83), Petersburg (5-0, 7.8) and Van (5-0, 7.6).
Cameron (6-0, 7.5) in No. 9, ahead of Man (5-1, 7.33), James Monroe (4-0, 7.0), Tug Valley (5-1, 6.67), Montcalm (5-0, 6.4), Clay-Battelle (4-1, 6.4), East Hardy (4-1, 6.0) and South Harrison (3-2, 5.8). Buffalo (1-4, 1.4) is tied for 34th. Tolsia (0-5, 0.0) is tied for 39th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
