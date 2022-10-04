The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220917 sv football 18.jpg
Spring Valley’s Bruin Booth rushes up the field as the Timberwolves take on Hurricane during a high school football game on Friday at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- Spring Valley will take a No. 1 rating into its highly anticipated high school football game at No. 8 Cabell Midland Friday night.

The Timberwolves (5-0, 13.2) top the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Class AAA ratings released Tuesday. The Knights (4-1, 10.6) round out the top eight, who at the end of the regular season receive home games. The top 16 qualify for the playoffs.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

