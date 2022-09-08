SPRING VALLEY — Lydia Smith scored a hat trick Wednesday to lead Spring Valley (2-4-1) to a 6-1 victory over Mingo Central in girls high school soccer.
Makenzie Dishman scored two goals. Clara Hutchison added one.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
SPRING VALLEY — Lydia Smith scored a hat trick Wednesday to lead Spring Valley (2-4-1) to a 6-1 victory over Mingo Central in girls high school soccer.
Makenzie Dishman scored two goals. Clara Hutchison added one.
The Timberwolves led 2-0 at halftime as Smith scored twice.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 8, CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 1: Maren Muth scored three goals as the Irish clobbered the Warriors (0-6) at the YMCA Kennedy Center. Julie Blatt, Emma Fleckenstein, Ramey George Campbell Lee and Chloe Lee also scored for Huntington St. Joe. George made three saves. Stacy Curtis scored for Cross Lanes Christian.
ASHLAND 8, BOURBON COUNTY 2: Emma Vanhorn scored two goals and Milie Baker issued a pair of assists as the host Kittens (8-2) beat the Colonels (6-4). Laney Sorrell and Emma Wiley also scored for Ashland. Gracie Madden made six saves.
SKYLINE INVITATIONAL: Rock Hill’s boys and River Valley’s girls won titles at the Skyline Invitational.
The Redmen finished with 26 points, 20 better than runner-up Vinton County in the seven-team field. Waterford was third, followed by Oak Hill, River Valley, South Webster and Symmes Valley. Evan McPherson of Federal Hocking was the individual champion in 18:06.63. Samuel Boyd of Vinton County was second in 18:11.22.
River Valley won the girls championship with 46 points. Vinton County was second with 51 ahead of Waterford, South Webster and Wellston. Raiders freshman Abigail Heffernan won the race in 22:15.57, nearly 16 seconds ahead of Vinton County’s Navaeh Newton.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.