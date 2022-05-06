HUNTINGTON -- Spring Valley won its 20th high school baseball game of the season for the first time since 2006 Thursday with an 8-2 triumph over Huntington High.
Garrett Waggoner was the wining pitcher. He struck out eight and allowed three hits in throwing a complete game.
Luke Stollings and Jacob Maynard each smacked two hits for the Timberwolves, who pulled away with five runs in the third inning.
FAIRLAND 6, GALLIA ACADEMY 1: The Dragons took over first place in the Ohio Valley Conference with a win over the Blue Devils Wednesday in Centenary, Ohio. Fairland scored four runs in the sixth inning. Cooper Cummings knocked in two runs on two hits. Alex Rogers had two hits. Blake Trevathan earned the win.
ROCK HILL 4, GALLIA ACADEMY 2: Rock Hill scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally past the Blue Devils Thursday in Pedro, Ohio. Tyler Brammer, Tristan Pemberton and Isaac Doolin had two hits apiece for the Redmen and Pemberton drove in two runs.
PORTSMOUTH 10, COAL GROVE 1: Winning pitcher Tyler Duncan drove in three runs and scored three more as the Trojans beat the host Hornets. Zach Roth knocked in two.
POINT PLEASANT 14, SOUTHERN 4: Caden Hatfield and Casey Killingsworth drove in three runs each to lead the host Big Blacks past the Tornadoes. Evan Roach and Brylan Williamson each knocked in two runs. Hadyn Scott swatted three hits. Roach, Killingsworth, Hatfield and Hunter Lilly had two hits apiece. Hatfield was the winning pitcher. Lincoln Rose had two hits for Southern.
RUSSELL 4, LEWIS COUNTY 1: Trent Trice struck out six in a complete-game victory over the Lions in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
WHEELERSBURG 1, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0: The Pirates clinched at least a share of the Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship with a victory over the visiting Indians. Hunter Thomas earned the win. Jake Darling drove in Cooper McKenzie for the only run.
EAST CARTER 3, RACELAND 0: Andrew Tomolonis was the winning pitcher and scored the winning run on a hit by Ty Scott as the Raiders topped the Rams in Grayson, Kentucky.
WAHAMA 11, ROANE COUNTY 0: Aaron Henry knocked in three runs on two hits as the White Falcons (19-4) beat the Raiders in Mason, West Virginia. Ethan Gray, Trey Ohlinger and Chandler McClanahan had two hits apiece. Bruce Zuspan earned the win.
SOUTHERN 22, SOUTH GALLIA 1: Brayden Otto smashed two hits, scored four runs and drove in three to lead the Tornadoes by the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio.
MEIGS 4, ATHENS 0: Ethan Stewart struck out 15 in a shutout of the Bulldogs in The Plains, Ohio. Jake Martin had two hits and three RBIs.
GREENUP COUNTY 9, MINFORD 0: Elijah Hankins and Cade Hunt plated two runs each to help the Musketeers beat the Falcons in Lloyd, Kentucky. Hankins, Hunt, Matthew Boggs, Bradley Adkins and Logan Bays had two hits apiece. Jonah Gibson was the winning pitcher.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 2, TVC 0: Luke Pennington drove in two runs and his brother Chase pitched a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as the Royals beat Teays Valley Christian in Ashland.
Softball
GALLIA ACADEMY 2, FAIRLAND 0: The Blue Angels scored two unearned runs in the fifth inning to edge the Dragons in Centenary, Ohio. Maddi Meadows swatted two hits. Bella Barnette picked up the win.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 11, ASHLAND 1: Shelby Blevins drove in three runs and Kensley Feltner two as the Bulldogs defeated the Kittens in Louisa, Kentucky. Allie Triplett was the winning pitcher.
WINFIELD 6, POINT PLEASANT 0: Georgia Moulder's three hits helped the host Generals defeat the Big Blacks in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament.
RUSSELL 5, RACELAND 1: Audrey Patel hurled a two-hitter as the host Red Devils beat the Rams.
SOUTHERN 3, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Kassidy Chaney smacked two hits and drove in three runs as the Tornadoes beat the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio. Lauren Smith whacked three hits. Chaney was the winning pitcher.
WAHAMA 21, CALHOUN COUNTY 0: Mikie Lieving hit a grand slam and Amber Wolfe a two-run home run in the White Falcons' rout of the Devils in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 tournament in Hartford, West Virginia. Lieving threw a no-hitter and fanned six.
RIVER VALLEY 2, MEIGS 1: Abbigail Hollanbaugh whiffed eight as the Raiders defeated the Marauders in Bidwell, Ohio. Grace Hash knocked two hits.