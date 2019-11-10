PARKERSBURG — Spring Valley High School volleyball will have an opportunity to defend its state championship.

The Timberwolves defeated Parkersburg 25-18, 25-18, 25-12 Saturday night to win the Class AAA, Region IV championship and advance to the state tournament next weekend in Charleston.

Spring Valley beat Parkersburg South 24-26, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 in one semifinal. The Big Reds dispatched Cabell Midland 24-26, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 in the other semifinal and also will head to the state tournament.

Also going to the state tournament will be Region I champion University and runner-up Morgantown; Region II champ Musselman and runner-up Hampshire; and Region III champion George Washington and runner-up St. Albans.

In Class AA, Region IV, Winfield defeated Point Pleasant for the title. Both teams will advance to the state tournament.

