HUNTINGTON -- Mountain State Athletic Conference high school football coaches honored Spring Valley's Ty Bartrum and Huntington High's Billy Seals with the league's top honors.
Bartrum was selected player of the year and Seals coach of the year.
Committed to Harvard, Bartrum led the state in touchdown catches with 15. The senior wide receiver/defensive back caught 50 passes for 939 yards. Seals led Huntington High (13-1) to the MSAC title and a spot in the Class AAA state championship game.
Huntington High placed nine players on the first team, including center Maxwell Wentz, wide receiver Noah Waynick, running back Amari Felder, kicker Jonathan Aya-Ay, defensive tackle James Scott, linebacker Tyrees Smith, cornerbacks Zha Zha Jackson and Khalief Tye and punter Scout Arthur.
Spring Valley's Dalton Fouch was the first-team quarterback after throwing for 33 touchdowns. His teammate, Corbin Page, was the first-team tight end. The Timberwolves (9-3) also placed linebacker Cody Shy and defensive back Jace Caldwell on the first unit.
First-team players from Cabell Midland (11-2) were tackle Shawn Rouse, guard Justice Hutchison, running back Jackson Fetty, defensive tackle Nemo Roberts, linebacker Cannon Lewis, defensive back Mason Moran and utility player Chandler Schmidt.
Hurricane placed wide receiver Chase Hager and linebacker Brogan Brown on the first-team, which also included South Charleston wide receiver Wayne Harris and linebacker Mondrell Dean; Parkersburg tackle Curtis Hayes and utility player Bryson Singer; George Washington guard Brace Mullett; George Washington defensive linemen Amari Brown and Grant Plants; and Riverside punter Jace Caldwell.
The second team featured, from Cabell Midland: tight end Michael Lunsford, kicker Olivia Charles and linebacker Tevin Taylor; from Huntington High, quarterback Gavin Lochow, tackle Robby Martin and utility player Curtis Jones; from Spring Valley, wide receiver Ben Turner, center Shane Roberts and defensive end Matthew Hall; from Hurricane, center Caden Johnson, quarterback Ismael Borrero, defensive lineman Jacob Ellis, linebacker Lucas Rippetoe and defensive back J.T. James.
Also on the second team were, wide receiver Taran Fitzpatrick, utility player Anthony Valentine, guard Zach Krason and linebacker Klay Matthews of George Washington; wide receiver Braxton Jones, tackle Eli Williams and defensive lineman Braydin Ward of Riverside;
tackle Xavier Bausley, guard Nijil Amburgey, defensive lineman Jayson Barnett and punter Chase Edwards of South Charleston; running back Shawn James and defensive backs Demarcus Daniels and Trenton Tiggle of Capital; running back Eli Littlejohn and defensive back Michael Hindman of St. Albans; and utility player Zach Howard of Parkerburg.
Earning special honorable mention were, from Spring Valley tackle Cole Petry, defensive lineman Connor McCann and defensive back Kyndon Keesee; Huntington High defensive end Donovan Garrett; Hurricane defensive backs Heath Montgomery and Bryson Murrell; Riverside running back Andrew Barria defensive back Adam Wilkinson and defensive lineman Eli Williams;
George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick and defensive linemen Anthony Casto and Layth Ghannam; South Charleston quarterback Trey Dunn and defensive lineman Devin Bruer; Parkersburg kicker Casey Stanley, linebacker Xavian Snodgrass and defensive lineman Jeff Jones; St. Albans defensive lineman Kam Wells; Capital linebackers Tanner Burnette and Za'Shawn Davis.
Honorable-mention selections regardless of position were Cabell Midland's Alex Smith and Ryan Wolfe; Huntington High's David Bradshaw and Brody Sipple; Spring Valley's Dalton Caldwell and Bruin Booth; Hurricane's Garrett Scantlin and Elijah Rivera; Capital's Navar Harris and JacQai Long; George Washington's Tyshawn Dues and Hunter Giacomo; Parkersburg's Austin Fleming and David Parsons; Riverside's Jake Walker and Max Hall; South Charleston's Caiden Davis and Devon Pugh; and St. Albans' Ashton Spangler and Justice Warner.