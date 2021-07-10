SPRING VALLEY — Evan Ferguson handles pressure on and off the field.
The Spring Valley High School offensive lineman is accustomed to taking on burly defensive lineman and blitzing linebackers. Now, the 6-foot-2, 280-pound senior has mastered the expectations of being an offensive lineman at a school that has produced a plethora of college blockers. Add to the situation that Ferguson’s dad Aaron, a Timberwolves assistant coach, was a NCAA Division I-AA All-American guard at Marshall University and expectations would appear to increase more than for the average high school football player. Evan Ferguson, though, said that’s not the case.
“No, I don’t feel any added pressure,” said Evan Ferguson, who wears the No. 59, just as his dad did with the Thundering Herd. “Having him as one of the coaches always helps. He’s been coaching me all my life and has helped me so much, so no, I don’t think there’s any pressure.”
As for Spring Valley’s tradition of producing college offensive linemen such as Doug Nester, Wyatt Milum and Bryce Biggs of West Virginia, Riley Locklear of Tennessee, Alex Locklear of Marshall and Utah, and Zack Williamson of Louisville, Ferguson said he hopes to join them at the next level. Chances are high that he will. Ferguson owns scholarship offers from Gardner-Webb, Glenville State and Northwood, as well as preferred walk-on opportunities from Marshall and WVU. Ferguson said all those schools have told him he would play center.
“I’m still wide open,” said Ferguson, who plans to major in business.
Aaron Ferguson said he is fine with wherever his son chooses.
“He’s sorting through it all,” Aaron Ferguson said. “He’s still open. That Gardner-Webb offer is a big one.”
Gardner-Webb competes at the FBS level as a member of the Big South Conference, meaning that scholarship would be a full ride. Smaller schools may offer full scholarships, but often split them. The Bulldogs’ offensive line coach, Joe Scelfo, is the son of Chris Scelfo, Aaron Ferguson’s offensive line coach at Marshall.
The younger Ferguson has visited Gardner-Webb and Marshall. He also went to camp at Appalachian State, Mercer, East Tennessee State, South Carolina, Eastern Kentucky and WVU.
“I’ve been around Marshall, so I know a lot about them,” Evan Ferguson said. “It was good. Gardner-Webb was really nice. I liked the campus and the coaches.”
Strength is Evan Ferguson’s strength. He bench presses 370 pounds, squats 550 and power cleans 300. His goal in the offseason was to improve his speed, a quality his dad possessed in wreaking havoc on Marshall opponents from 2003 through 2007. A member of the MU Athletic Hall of Fame, Aaron Ferguson started as a freshman, was a three-rime All-Southern Conference pick and was named the league’s premier blocker as a senior. He helped the Thundering Herd win a I-AA national championship in 1996.
“Coming off last year, I’ve improved my speed,” said Evan Ferguson, who also plays basketball and throws the shot put and discus. “I’m doing pretty well with that. I want to play to my full potential every single play and be in better condition than I’ve ever been.”
Ferguson, who has a 3.8 grade point average, said he has learned a great deal from Spring Valley previous star blockers.
“They always were great teammates and taught me how to be a great teammate,” Ferguson said. “My freshman year I watched Doug, Wyatt and Zack work really hard all the time. You have to work hard.”
The younger Ferguson also praised Spring Valley head coach Brad Dingess and offensive line coach Brent Terry for helping him grow as a player.
Spring Valley has played in three of the last four Class AAA state championship games. COVID-19 derailed the 2020 season or the Timberwolves might have made it to a fourth.
“Our goal always is to win a state championship,” Evan Ferguson said. “That’s the goal and the standard set for ourselves.”