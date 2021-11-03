Ferguson, a 6-foot-3, 284-pound senior offensive lineman at Spring Valley High School, committed to play at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Spring, North Carolina. Ferguson chose the Bulldogs over scholarship offers from Glenville State and Wheeling, as well as preferred walk-on offers from West Virginia University and Marshall, where his dad, Aaron, was an All-American guard and national champion in the 1992.
Evan Ferguson said he didn’t feel pressure to play at Marshall, despite his dad’s prowess there.
“He told me to go wherever I wanted,” Evan Ferguson said.
A Marshall connection, though, helped Gardner-Webb land Ferguson. Joe Scelfo is the Bulldogs offensive line coach and the son of former Marshall offensive line coach Chris Scelfo, who coached Aaron Ferguson.
“I had a workout with Joe Scelfo, then we went to (head coach Tre Lamb’s) office and he offered me a full ride,” Ferguson said of his visit last summer. “They made me feel more wanted than anybody else did.”
Gardner-Webb is a FCS member of the Big South Conference. The Bulldogs are 3-5 this season.
The Bulldogs stuck with Ferguson even after he tore a knee ligament during a summer camp at the University of South Carolina.
“It was the last rep of camp,” Ferguson said. “The whistle blew and a kid threw me. I dislocated my knee and tore my (anterior cruciate ligament).”
Ferguson hoped to play his senior season anyway, but required surgery to repair the knee.
“It’s going really well,” Ferguson said Monday after physical therapy. “Friday will be six weeks out from my surgery.”
Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess lamented the loss of Ferguson, but Spring Valley has played well even without him. The Timberwolves are 6-2, ranked seventh in Class AAA and last week defeated No. 1 Martinsburg 35-28.
“It’s disappointing not to get to play my senior year, but I’m here every day,” said Ferguson, who said he plans to major in business. “I’m still here supporting my teammates.”
Ferguson is the latest in a long line of Spring Valley offensive linemen to sign to play major college football. Doug Nester, Wyatt Milum and Bryce Biggs play at West Virginia University, where tight end Corbin Page committed. Zach Williamson played at Louisville, Riley Locklear at Tennessee and Alex Locklear at Marshall and Utah.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
