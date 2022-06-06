HUNTINGTON — Before the 2022 high school baseball season, some viewed Spring Valley baseball as the fourth-best team in a quartet with Cabell Midland, Huntington High and Hurricane.
Perhaps that's what made the job done by Timberwolves coach Austin Pratt so impressive. Pratt led Spring Valley to a 22-11 record and the section finals. That effort landed him Mountain State Athletic Conference co-Coach of the Year honors, as voted upon by the leagues head coaches. Pratt shared the award with Rick Whitman of St. Albans.
"My assistant coaches have as much to do with the Spring Valley program as I do," Pratt said, naming Jason Smith, Jared Stratton, Ben Fulks, Scott Shumate, Tyler Michael, Zane Moore and Sam Colvin. "They deserve as much recognition as I do for this award. Baseball is a grind and these guys love the grind as much as I do."
Pratt also credited his players for the second 20-win season since the school opened in 1998. Among the season highlights was a 2-0 victory over defending state champion Bridgeport on April 8, a pair of triumphs over Class AAA runner-up George Washington and two playoff victories over Huntington High and one over Cabell Midland.
"We were fortunate this year to have talented players who also worked extremely hard in the weight room and during our offseason programs to be prepared for the season. The players were great kids and fun to be around."
Spring Valley Athletic Director Tim George said he was thrilled for Pratt.
"Austin Pratt is super deserving of this award," George said. "Our baseball coaches work extremely hard and have built a really strong program. The future is bright."
Timberwolves on the first team included pitchers Branson McCloud and Grant Stratton. They were joined by Cabell Midland catcher Curtis Ball, pitcher Logan Lingenfelter and outfielder Jackson Fetty.
State champion Hurricane featured player of the year pitcher/shortstop Ethan Spolarich, pitcher Reece Sutphin, outfielder Damian Witty, second baseman Quarrier Phillips, third baseman Bryson Rigney and designated hitter Luka Moore.
Also on the first team were outfielders Jaeden Anderson of George Washington and Will Campbell of St. Albans; first baseman Brady Williams, second baseman Garrett Comer, shortstop Carson McCoy and utility player Ryker Parker of St. Albans; and designated hitter Isaac McCallister of GW.
Spring Valley second baseman Grant Shumaker and designated hitter Sammy Booth made the second team, along with Huntington High pitchers Ethen Riggs and Braden Shepherd, outfielder Lukas Conn, catcher Eli Shouldis and utility player Hayden Mattison; Cabell Midland outfielder Isaac Petitt; GW pitcher Cam Reed; Parkersburg pitcher Ethan Marshall, outfielder Carter King and utility player Drew Woofter; Capital first baseman Johnny Kirkpatrick, shortstop Garrett Stuck and third baseman Evan Wilson; Riverside first baseman John Tyler Graves; and South Charleston shortstop Kyler Dixon.
Special honorable mention was awarded to Spring Valley's Bryson Hayton, Cabell Midland's Hunter McSweeney, St. Albans' Ryker Parker and South Charleston's Dustin Johnson.
Honorable-mention picks were Jacob Maynard of Spring Valley, Austin O'Malley of Huntington High, Noah Jordan of Cabell Midland, Caden Johnson of Hurricane, Matthew Kuhns of Capital, Izek Baldwin of Parkersburg, Eli Dawson of George Washington, Jordan Mosely of St. Albans and Tyler Perdue of Riverside.