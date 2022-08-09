The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210925 sv football 01.jpg
Buy Now

Spring Valley running back Cody Shy (32) breaks up the field on a carry against South Charleston during a high school football game in September 2021 at Spring Valley High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

SPRING VALLEY — The list of Spring Valley football stars is extensive.

The recent star list includes Will Adkins, Ty Bartrum, Owen Chafin, Alex Locklear, Riley Locklear, Graeson Malashevich, Wyatt Milum, Doug Nester, Corbin Page, Owen Porter, Zane Porter, Elijah Wellman and several others.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you