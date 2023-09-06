The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SPRING VALLEY — Morgan Zerkle might have recruited her clone.

The Marshall University softball coach picked up a commitment from Spring Valley High School third baseman Sydney Turner on Sunday. The Timberwolves star is a speedy junior whose power is developing. That described Zerkle when she was an outfielder at Cabell Midland High before playing at Marshall and professionally.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

