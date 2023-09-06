Spring Valley's Sydney Turner (20) watches the pitch from third base as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley's Sydney Turner (20) watches the pitch from third base as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
SPRING VALLEY — Morgan Zerkle might have recruited her clone.
The Marshall University softball coach picked up a commitment from Spring Valley High School third baseman Sydney Turner on Sunday. The Timberwolves star is a speedy junior whose power is developing. That described Zerkle when she was an outfielder at Cabell Midland High before playing at Marshall and professionally.
“This has been a dream of mine since I was little, and I’m so grateful to have this opportunity,” said Turner, who has run a 13.2-second 100 meter dash. “I’ve tried to build my game to look like (Zerkle’s) for a while now, but I haven’t quite gotten her home run power down yet. I think my speed is very similar to her.”
Turner is an Extra Innings first-team All-American. She led the state with 71 hits, good for eighth nationally, and stolen bases, with 45. Turner batted .617, best in Class AAA, and scored 52 runs. Turner hit two home runs and drove in 14.
“She’s the best athlete in the family,” said Turner’s brother Ben, a sophomore wide receiver at West Liberty University, where he played considerably as a true freshman after earning all-state honors at Spring Valley.
Zerkle discussed Turner with Turner’s mom, the former Laura McLauren, who starred for Milton High School before going on to play softball and volleyball at Marshall, when the current Timberwolves star was a Little Leaguer.
“Funny enough, she saw me when I was 9 and told my mom I needed to be a slapper,” Turner said. “So, she was the one who took me from a right-handed batter to a left-handed slapper. Over the years, I’ve taken all the opportunities to work with her at clinics and camps.”
Spring Valley coach Mick Osburn said the Thundering Herd is getting a star.
“Syd’s a talented player,” Osburn said. “She’s fast and helps us in a lot of ways.”
Turner has played softball since she was 6 and travel ball since she was 10. She mainly played shortstop before moving to third base as a freshman. Turner said she likes third, but is willing to play anywhere.
Turner also participates in volleyball and track.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.