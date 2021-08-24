SPRING VALLEY — Ben Turner has conquered corn hole, now he’s aiming for a championship in football.
The Spring Valley High School star running back spent the summer lifting weights, golfing, running and enjoying the outdoors. He also participated with teammates in a backyard favorite.
“I win the Spring Valley football cornhole tournament every Saturday, always beating out my teammates Matthew Hall and Ty Bartrum,” Turner said, poking some fun at his fellow Timberwolves.
That competitiveness carries over to the football field, where Turner hopes to help Spring Valley to a Class AAA state championship. The senior running back/defensive back said his team is capable.
“I really like how close all of us are,” Turner said. “The brotherhood on this team is like no other and that’s our motivation to work hard every day. Spring Valley has a reputation of producing great football players. I feel like our team this year will live up to that reputation.”
Spring Valley immediately will be tested. The Timberwolves open at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home vs. Cabell Midland.
“The Midland game is always huge for us and them,” Turner said.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound running back/cornerback is among the Tri-State’s better athletes. He runs 40 yards in 4.5 seconds, benches 475 pounds and can dunk a basketball. He also runs track and is the point guard on Spring Valley’s basketball team.
“Ben is an extremely hard worker,” Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said. “The most-important thing is he is a great teammate and a leader in the locker room. He has a lot of tools and can do a lot of things on both sides of the ball for us.”
Turner said he prefers offense to defense, but making tackles and deflecting passes is becoming more fun.
Last year, Turner accounted for 500 all-purpose yards, scored three touchdowns and made 11 tackles in five games of a season shortened by COVID-19. Those statistics, combined with a 4.2 grade point average, helped Turner land an offer from Washington & Lee University.
“I have interest from a lot of schools, including a couple of smaller (NCAA) Division Is,” said Turner, who plans to major in per-med, with the goal of becoming a pediatrician.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
