St. Albans has a new leader in coach Willie Washington and that may be just what the Red Dragons need after a 3-7 season in 2021.
Though St. Albans had a losing record, it was the best the Red Dragons have had since 2017 when they went 4-6.
Washington certainly has St. Albans in his blood. He has been involved in coaching for over 30 years. After playing at St. Albans and graduating in 1989, Washington also played one season at Glenville State.
Washington was running backs coach at West Virginia State under Earl Monroe from 2008-11 and coached running backs at St. Albans from 2012-17 under Steve Stoffel and Scott Tinsley.
The new head coach knows he has a lot of work to do in his first year at the helm of a team that was voted to finish in last place in the Mountain State Athletic Conference preseason poll.
“We need to improve in just about every aspect of the game,” Washington said. “What I’ve noticed here lately is they’re starting to believe in themselves and they’re developing a no-quit attitude. That’s what I’m starting to see.”
Someone who may act as a spark plug this year is junior quarterback Eli Samples. Samples, who is a basketball player, is coming out for football for the first time.
“He’s a first-year player, a junior,” Washington said. “But he’s very athletic, has a strong arm and is very smart. He knows what to do with the ball, he takes care of it. That’s all we’re asking him to do. It’s his first year of playing so we have to develop him. Once we figure out what he’s most comfortable doing, that’s how we’re going to use him.”
Offensive linemen include junior Evan Rowe, senior Isaac Murphy will be at guard and tackle and junior Capital transfer Bryson Brown will play tackle.
At running back will be sophomore Eli Littlejohn, but once freshman Harley Roy gets back from injury the Red Dragons will have another backfield option. Freshman Xavier Patterson will likely get some reps as an H-back receiver. Seniors Kaden Foster and Ashton Spangler will be catching passes from Samples as well.
“We got a bunch of guys who can get open and make plays,” Washington said.
Junior Chris Hall is one of St. Albans’ most experienced defensive backs. Sophomore Bryson Sowards played some at safety last year before leaving the team. Washington got him to come back for this season. At linebacker and defensive end will be Spangler and Foster. Sophomore Darion Davis transferred from Capital and will play nose tackle.
“Defense should be fine,” Washington said. “Davis should bring that extra push that we need. Right now we’re developing another corner. We have two or three guys who are jockeying for that position.”
Washington said his team is still searching for its identity.
“Are we going to be the team that comes out and goes down a couple touchdowns and just lays down or are we going to just continue to fight? That’s yet to be determined,” he said. “Their spirits are high and they want to play and I believe they’re going to be very competitive. Football has to have an identity. Which side of the ball are you going to be good at? Right now we’re trying to figure that out.”