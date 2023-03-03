George Washington's Owen Anderson, left, and Musselman's Darragh Goodwin compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Parkersburg South's Makiya Powell, right, and Buckhannon-Upshur's Nathan Cornette compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Cabell Midland's Connor Wiseman, right, and Wheeling Park's Jameson Maynard compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Hurricane's Kameron Phillips, left, and University's Dakota Hagedorn compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Point Pleasant's Ethan Kincaid, right, and Cameron's Ashton Hodge, left, compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Cabell Midland's Connor Wiseman, left, and Wheeling Park's Jameson Maynard compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Cabell Midland's Brayden Leffingwell, left, and University's Brodie Emery ompete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Point Pleasant's Ethan Kincaid, left, and Cameron's Ashton Hodge, right, compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
St. Albans' Elijah Edge, right, and Parkersburg South's Trent Bush compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
St. Albans' Elijah Edge, left, and Parkersburg South's Trent Bush compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Parkersburg South's Makiya Powell, top, and Buckhannon-Upshur's Nathan Cornette compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Point Pleasant's Ethan Kincaid, right, and Cameron's Ashton Hodge, left, compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Wrestlers compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Wrestlers compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Huntington's Matt Cann, left, competes during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
St. Albans’ Elijah Edge, right, and Parkersburg South’s Trent Bush compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Point Pleasant's Ethan Kincaid, right, and Cameron's Ashton Hodge, left, compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Wrestlers compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Wrestlers compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Huntington's Matt Cann, right, competes during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
St. Albans' Elijah Edge, right, and Parkersburg South's Trent Bush compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
St. Albans' Elijah Edge, left, and Parkersburg South's Trent Bush compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Hurricane's Kameron Phillips, left, and University's Dakota Hagedorn compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Cabell Midland’s Brayden Leffingwell, right, and University’s Brodie Emery compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Wrestlers compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Wrestlers compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Hurricane's Kameron Phillips, left, and University's Dakota Hagedorn compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Wrestlers compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Parkersburg South's Makiya Powell, top, and Buckhannon-Upshur's Nathan Cornette compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Point Pleasant's Ethan Kincaid, right, and Cameron's Ashton Hodge, left, compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Wrestlers compete during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Huntington's Matt Cann, right, competes during the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland’s Chris Giompalo won a Class AAA state title a year ago with a bum knee. Giampolo is fully healthy this year and is one win away from repeating as state champion.
Giompalo pinned Brooke’s Tyler Wise in 43 seconds to complete a 2-0 Friday in the 76th West Virginia State High School Tournament at Mountain Health Arena.
“Pretty stoked about it,” said Giompalo, the Region 4 champ as well and owner of a 44-2 record. “Satisfied with all the hard work I’ve put in. This means a lot. Go after it.”
Giompalo will face Robert Shockey of Parkersburg South in the title match tonight. The championship round starts at 6:30 p.m. Consolation matches begin at 10:30 a.m.
“Wrestle my game. It’s all up to me,” Giompalo said.
In Class AAA, Parkersburg South enjoyed a good evening and leads with 166 points to 143 for University. Woodrow Wilson is third with 132.5. South has five in the finals and five more who’ll place.
In Class AA, Fairmont Senior got some separation and leads in Class AA. Greenbrier West is in front in Class A. Fairmont Senior had 155.5 points, Independence 144.5 and Point Pleasant, seeking a fifth straight title, has 137.5. Greenbrier West had 58 points and No. 2 Cameron 57.
St. Albans has three in the finals. They are Matthew McAfee at 132, Moses Eads at 144 and Elijah Edge at 165.
“The kids did a good job,” Red Dragons coach Daren Gilfilen said. “They know what they’re after.”
“Making the finals is pretty big,” McAfee said after a 3-1 win over Hurricane’s Saige Walls. “Finally got a move at the end.”
Hurricane’s Lucas Talley ended Huntington High’s charge by Joe Riggs with a 12-10 win in overtime at 138.
“When the whistle blew, I knew I had it in me,” Talley said. “This is huge for our program. The past two to three years we’ve grown as a team.”
Two other local hopefuls got beat. Liam Garcia of Buckhannon-Upshur pinned Huntington High’s Ben Barrett at 120 and Bridgeport’s unbeaten Kamar Summers pinned Connor McCann of Spring Valley.
Early in the round, George Washington’s Ben McCann beat Parkersburg’s C.J. Carrodus, 10-8. After the match, he spent an extended period in the medical area after his coaches helped him from the mat.
“Unfortunate and we’re pulling for him,” Patriots coach Alex Neal said. “He’s got to make weight. He’s got the match he wants.” He’s scheduled to face Spring Valley’s Matthew Dolan in the finals.
In Class AA, Herbert Hoover and Sissonville went 0-2 each in the semifinals and Nitro lost one. Going down for Hoover were Orion Taylor at 103 and Andrew Rollyson at 157. For Sissonville, Triston Wills of Fairmont Senior edged Jo Jo High at 113 (8-7) and Riley Curran of Doddridge County topped Austin High. Noah Casto of Clay beat Nitro’s Scott Worstell at 215.
Woodrow Wilson coach Matthew Osborne has enjoyed watching his team the first two days.
“The kids have handled themselves well,” Osborne said. “They don’t care about opponents. Wrestle to win is their goal.”
The Flying Eagles have four finalists tonight.
“Got a long day tomorrow,” Fairmont Senior coach Michael Fortier said, “Had a good day today. We’re excited.”
Fairmont has four wrestlers in the finals and five more who will place.
