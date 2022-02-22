SPRING VALLEY — St. Albans (14-5) built a 36-27 lead and held off a late charge by Spring Valley in a 44-42 victory in boys high school basketball on Tuesday.
The Timberwolves (4-15) outscored the Red Dragons 15-8 in the fourth quarter to come up just short in their quest for an upset.
NuNu Claytor led St. Albans with 13 points. Jayden Clark and Drew Reid scored 12 each.
Jalyn Abercrombie scored 14 points and Lucas Hazlet 12 for Spring Valley.
ST. ALBANS 16 6 14 8 — 44: McDaniels 1, Hartwell 4, Claytor 13, Clark 12, Reid 12.
SPRING VALLEY 8 9 10 15 — 42: Abercrombie 14, Adkins 3, Mosser 0, Hazlett 12, Caldwell 1, Smith 8, Larsen 4, Chaffin 0, Parksons 0, Grayson 0.
WHEELERSBURG 37, PIKETON 28: The eighth-seeded and host Pirates (12-11) rode strong defense to a win over the No. 9 seed Red Streaks in an Ohio Division III sectional title game. Eli Swords scored 17 points for Wheelersburg. Tra Swayne led Piketon (14-10) with 14 points. The Pirates face No. 1 seed Minford (18-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a district semifinal game at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
Girls basketball
RUSSELL 65, GREENUP COUNTY 40: Shaelyn Steele scored 20 of her game-high 20 points in the first half of the Red Devils’ Kentucky 63rd District semifinal victory over the Musketeers in Flatwoods. Bella Quinn scored 13 points and Jenna Adkins 11 for Russell (24-5). Rachel Bush and Gabby Karle led Greenup County (18-10) with 10 points each.
RACELAND 62, LEWIS COUNTY 59: The Rams earned their first Kentucky 16th Region tournament berth since 2012 by defeating the Lions in double-overtime in the 63rd District semifinals at Russell’s Marvin Meredith Gym in Flatwoods. Raceland (14-19) made 11 3-point shots to knock off Lewis County, which had beaten the Rams 59-35 on Feb. 10. Nim Maynard led Raceland with 19 points. Emma Broughton scored 17 and Siyan Hapney 11. Hapney hit two 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in the second overtime. Sarah Paige Weddington led the Lions (17-10) with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Cheyenne D’Souza scored 21 points.
SHERIDAN 82, MEIGS 35: The top-seeded Generals (21-3) rolled to a victory over the eighth-seeded Marauders in a Division II sectional game at Southeastern High School in Londonderry, Ohio. Sheridan, ranked sixth in the state in the Associated Press poll, led 47-14 at halftime.
Jamisyn Stinson paced the Generals with 18 points. Faith Stinson scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Bailey Beckstedt scored 15 points, Halle Warner 11 and Nora Saffell 10. Mallory Hawley led Meigs (18-7) with 13 points.
WAHAMA 56, HANNAN 6: The White Falcons outscored the Wildcats 27-0 in the first half of a triumph in a Class A, Region IV, Section 2 game in Mason, West Virginia. Lauren Noble led Wahama, which played at No. 1 Gilmer County on Tuesday, with 14 points. Miranda Smith scored four for Hannan.