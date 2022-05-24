SOUTH CHARLESTON — As the Class AAA state softball tournament gets set to unfold at Craft Field on Wednesday, all eyes are on Lincoln County and St. Albans, who have been two of the stalwarts in the classification for years.
Patrons of the 2022 tournament won’t have to wait long to see who has the upper hand among those teams as they face off in the first round of the Class AAA tournament in the second game at Craft Field at Little Creek Park Wednesday in South Charleston. That game is expected to start at approximately noon.
St. Albans has experience at Little Creek Park, having advanced to the state championship last season, but it is Lincoln County that has been spoken of all year with a powerful lineup that has proven tough for the opposition.
For St. Albans coach Christian Watts, the experience of last year is one that the Red Dragons will lean on as motivation heading into Wednesday’s opener.
“There was a lot of pressure on last year’s group from everywhere and it’s unfortunate how it all ended up, but if we could find a way to go up there and win three straight and bring home a different trophy this time, it would be something special,” Watts said.
While pitcher Tayven Stephenson brings experience to the circle for the Red Dragons, Watts’ team has plenty of new faces coming into the tournament for the first time.
St. Albans (24-5) features six freshmen in its lineup, led by freshman Punkie Harper, who hit .467 on the year with 13 home runs and 42 runs batted in.
Combine that young production with the production from Stephenson in the circle (18-3, 1.24 ERA, 200 strikeouts) and St. Albans has all the makings of a team that can challenge for the Class AAA crown.
Jayden Conrad also brings experience and some motivation from last season’s team, carrying a .407 average into the tournament.
The Red Dragons got hot when it mattered most — the postseason — which pleased Watts as his team started to mature.
“The last week of the regular season, we had two games in which we really, really played well and then we came out on fire in the sectional,” Watts said. “It was just like all year long, someone new kept stepping up. It didn’t matter if they were 12th grade or ninth grade, they stepped up. I’m really proud of this group.”
Meanwhile, Lincoln County (23-4) came through the gauntlet in sectionals, getting past Spring Valley and topping defending champion Cabell Midland in an elimination game to advance to the regional final, where the Panthers took care of Ripley to make it back to the state tournament.
Head coach Tommy Barrett has one of the state’s best lineups, led by catcher Josie Bird, who is hitting .500 while adding nine home runs and 41 runs batted in for the balanced Panther lineup.
Shortstop Haleigh Adkins is batting .530 for Lincoln County and has seven home runs out of the leadoff spot while setting the table for a lineup that can legitimately hit the long ball in six of nine positions.
Pitchers Ryleigh Shull and Meghan Stump have each been effective in the circle, with Shull coming through big in the sectional win over Midland when she allowed just three hits to advance the Panthers.
While the Panthers have been a target for teams all season due to a lineup that features all juniors and sophomores, Barrett said the team’s chemistry has been the biggest catalyst for success, especially in the postseason.
The focus of all on the team has been one goal — getting to the state tournament and letting the chips fall where they may.
“This has been the goal all year and we’ve wanted to take it one step at a time,” Barrett said during the regional tournament. “We had to come through a really tough section and it’s a really tough region as well, but the girls have been focused on this from the start. They made this their goal from day one.”
While those two teams play in the second game of the day, the Class AAA portion gets started in the tournament’s first game at 9:30 a.m. between John Marshall (21-8) and Jefferson (27-5).
John Marshall joins St. Albans as a returnee to South Charleston, having made the tournament last season. The Monarchs dropped their first regional game to University this year, but rallied to win the next two, including an exciting 1-0 win in the winner-take-all game, to punch their ticket.
Jefferson is the surprise team in Class AAA, having unseated Washington — a team that was thought to challenge for a state title — in the sectional during a pitchers duel that involved a 13-inning win and a shutout to clinch the section.
Jefferson’s Lacie Lewis leads the team with a .590 batting average while pitcher Rebecca Munslow has been clutch in key situations to lock things down in the circle for the Cougars.
After the first-round games on Wednesday, the losing teams from the early games meet in an elimination contest at 4:30 p.m. The two winners meet 30 minutes after the completion of that contest with the winner advancing to Thursday’s Class AAA championship, which is scheduled for 2 p.m.