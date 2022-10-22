Huntington St. Joe’s Zander Pinson (14) dribbles toward goal as the Irish take on Poca in the Class AA-A Region IV, Section 2 boys high school soccer championship on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the YMCA Kennedy Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Two years ago, the Huntington St. Joe boys soccer team was 0-13, and like many teams, lost games due to cancellations, reschedules and player quarantines.
Last year, the team improved to eight wins and advanced to the second round of the playoffs before its season ended.
On Saturday, third-year head coach Nick Turner saw his team come full circle.
Led by Zander Pinson’s four goals, the Fighting Irish defeated Poca 4-1 to capture the Class AA-A Region IV, Section 2 championship at the Huntington YMCA Kennedy Center as the top-seeded team.
Pinson put St. Joe on the scoreboard early with a goal in the third minute.
The senior forward added three more goals in the second half — all three with under 22 minutes to play — to lead the Irish to the regional tournament.
According to Turner, the four goals by the team’s co-captain give him 43 on the season.
“He was with me through it all as a sophomore when we were 0-13, and he stuck with the program,” Turner said. “He could have easily gone to a bigger school, but he saw the light at the end of the tunnel, but he stuck here with me.”
Pinson showed off his speed on the first goal, streaking past three Poca defenders to recover and sending a shot past the goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead.
St. Joe (14-4-1) applied relentless offensive pressure on the Dots, while yielding few opportunities on defense.
The Irish outshot Poca 10-5 in the first half.
Poca (10-12-1) didn’t take long to adjust, however.
Sophomore Preston Bonnett took a cross from Shane Brewer and fired a shot past St. Joe goalkeeper Beau Farley to tie the score in the 20th minute. It was the only shot Farley would allow to get by him.
Poca matched St. Joe in shots taken in the second half, but Farley, a freshman, saved six shots on goal — five in the second half.
Farley credited his team’s defense for slowing down the Poca attack.
Meanwhile, the Dots’ defense focused on not letting Pinson get any more goals.
“Our strategy was just to stay in front of him to keep him from getting the ball, but it just never worked out,” Poca head coach Brock Jarrett said. “He was just going down there and turning the corner on us and getting shots. We did a fairly good job for a lot of the game, but we just couldn’t make shots and gave up a couple at the end of the game.”
Poca knocked off Winfield in the first round of the sectionals to advance to the championship. It was the second straight year the Dots eliminated the Generals in the sectional round.
This year, the win came despite losing nine seniors from the 2021 squad, Jarrett said.
The win by St. Joe was the second of the season for the Fighting Irish over Poca after it defeated the Dots by a score of 7-1 on Aug. 29 at the Kennedy Center.
POCA 1 0 – 1
ST. JOE 1 3 – 4
H – Pinson, 2:18.
P – Bonnett (S. Brewer), 19:40.
H – Pinson (Wagner), 59:22.
H – Pinson, 66:35.
H – Pinson, 71:30.
Shots: P 10, H 15. Saves: P 2 (Carroll 2); H 6 (Farley 6). Corner kicks: P 4, H 3.
