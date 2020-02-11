INSTITUTE — Huntington St. Joe defeated Ravenswood 68-61 in a boys basketball game played at West Virginia State University on Monday.
The game was part the Little General High School Shootout with the Fighting Irish and Red Devils living up to that name.
Jaylen Motley led St. Joe (9-9) with 23 points while Ravenswood’s Jaycob Creel who scored 24 points to lead all scorers. Ravenswood dropped to 8-9 on the season.
Girls
RUSSELL 57, CABELL MIDLAND 54: The Red Devils jumped to a 21-4 lead and held on to defeat the Knights in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Kaeli Ross led the Red Devils with 21 points. Malia Blevins chipped in 13. Aubrey Hill grabbed 14 rebounds.
K.K. Potter paced Cabell Midland with 14 points. Jayda Allie scored 13, Autumn Lewis 12 and Rylee Allie 10.
IRONTON 61, FAIRLAND 47: Lexie Arden scored 25 points to lead the Fighting Tigers to a triumph over the Dragons at the Carl York Center.
Ironton pulled away from a 26-26 halftime tie. Riley Schreck scored 11 points.
Bailey Roland and Jenna Stone scored 14 points each for Fairland.
Sunday
Girls
CHESAPEAKE 52, FAIRFIELD 35: Maddie Ward scored 29 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and made two key baskets late to rally Chesapeake to a 52-35 victory over Fairfield in a Division III girls high school basketball sectional semifinal Sunday at Valley High School.
The 18th seed Panthers (11-11) came back from a double-digit deficit to advance to the finals vs. No. 2 seed Wheelersburg at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Lucasville Valley.
Madison Bronner led The Indians (8-13) with 15 points. Emma Fouch scored 13 and Ella Newkirk 11.
WHEELERSBURG 85, WELLSTON 17: The No. 2-seeded Pirates (19-2) raced to a 23-0 lead and rolled to an 85-17 rout of the 31st seed Rockets (0-21) in a Division III sectional girls basketball tournament basketball game Sunday at Lucasville Valley High School.
The Pirates led 57-4 at halftime.
Kaylee Darnell scored 16 points to lead Wheelersburg. Ellie Kallner and Alaina Keeney scored 13 each and Mckenna Walker chipped in 10.