HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe scored a sweep over Buffalo Putnam in a girls-boys high school basketball doubleheader Friday night at the St. Joe gym.
For the girls, the Irish made up for a disappointing showing Tuesday night at Greenup County as they pulled away in the fourth period for a 66-56 triumph. They scored just 28 on Tuesday night.
Amya Damon had the big night for St. Joe with 32 points. Chloe Lee and Julia Preservati added 15 each.
Buffalo scored the last eight points of the third period to take a 46-45 lead. The Irish started the fourth period on an 11-0 burst to forge ahead to stay, 56-46.
“Attack, cut down on the turnovers,” first-year St. Joe coach Alyssa Hammond said. “We cut the turnovers in half. Time to outperform, and we took that direction. Have a good attitude and run with it.”
Hammond wasn’t surprised by Damon’s output.
“Put the ball in people’s hands who want it a lot,” Hammond said. “She wants it. We want to have it in her hands at anytime.”
St. Joe (2-3) took a day off after the lopsided loss at Greenup County and found a way to bounce back.
“We took a butt whipping,” said Hammond, who played at Marshall.
Damon liked the way her team responded.
“Honestly, we needed that,” Damon said. “We realize we’re limited (six players on the roster). Obviously we had to have something to wake us up. If I see the open lane, I take it.”
As for the quick start in the fourth, Damon said the Irish did what was needed.
“We realized we were down one and needed to kick it in gear if we’re going to win this thing,” Damon said. “Get the energy up.”
Abby Darnley led the Bison (2-1) with 26 points. Lilly Wyant added 10.
BUFFALO 20 9 17 10 — 56: A. Darnley 26, Bowling 3, K. Darnley 2, Hale 7, Hoffman 6, Raynes 2, Wyant 10.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE: 20 11 14 21 — 66: Damon 32, Lee 15, Preservati 15, Ransbottom 4.
Boys
For the boys, the Irish made free throws when needed in the fourth period to knock off the Bison, 75-67, in Todd Maynard’s first game as coach at St. Joe.
St. Joe converted 15-of-20 free throws in the fourth period to prevail. Buffalo had taken a 59-58 lead with 3:05 left. Jesse Muncy’s basket tied the game at 61-61 and Phillip Ignatiadis hit two foul shots with 2:16 to play to put St. Joe ahead to stay, 63-61.
“Just needed to go,” said Muncy, whose is known as “Money.” “We got it together. We had to focus. During the timeout, it was time to re-energize.”
As for the nickname, Muncy said, “When I get on, I hardly miss. We could’ve made a lot more (free throws), but we got the ones that got it for us.”
St. Joe’s next game is Tuesday against Tug Valley.
“We didn’t look good tonight,” Muncy said. “Got some things to work out.”
Muncy led St. Joe with 23 points. Caden Ehirim had 18 and Ignatiadis 15.
Bradley Harris paced Buffalo with 19 points. Ian Thompson added 17 and Caleb Nutter 14.
BUFFAL0 9 15 17 26 — 67: Riley 2, Barnett 3, Thompson 17, Nutter 14, Harris 19, Williams 2, Landers 4, Smalley 6, McDade 2.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 18 13 17 27 — 75: Ehirim 18, Price 2, Johnson 7, Fortner 9, Uba 1, Muncy 23, Ignatiadis 15.