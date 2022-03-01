ONA -- Two inspiring conversations during timeouts proved to be the spark Huntington St. Joe needed in its West Virginia Class A Region 4 Section 2 contest Thursday night against Hannan at Cabell Midland.
The first came when the Wildcats scored the first four points of the game and the Irish took timeout with just less than five minutes to play in the opening quarter.
The second came by Hannan after the Wildcats went on a 4-0 run to cut the St. Joe lead to 34-22 with 5:51 left in the third period.
Whatever coach Todd Maynard said sunk in.
St. Joe used a 9-0 run in the third quarter to open a 43-22 lead with 4:34 on the clock. From there, the Irish steadily pulled away to prevail 71-36 to advance to the next round Thursday night at Cabell Midland.
“Pretty upset,” Maynard said in recalling his commands during the first break. “Two keys are 32 minutes of defense and 32 minutes of rebounding. Teams like that can beat you on the boards and we settle for long 3s. Finally got it going.”
Hannan led 6-1 when the Irish decided to implement a press defense and force the tempo. When Jesse Muncy nailed a 3-pointer with 2:14 left in the opening period, St. Joe had its first lead at 14-11 and build the advantage the rest of the night.
In the third period, Logan Barker and Xavier Stone had successive baskets for Hannan to cut the deficit to 34-22. The Irish countered with nine straight points on a 3 by Zavion Johnson and baskets from Jaden Price, Caden Ehirim and then Johnson.
“Things kicked in in the second half,” Maynard said. “Going to the press helped. Guys ran the floor well. Coach (Wayne) Richardson gets the best out of what he has.”
St. Joe solidified the blowout when it held the Wildcats (4-10) to three points in the final period.
“Started really slow,” Ehirim said. “Got in the huddle after that (first) timeout, got the talk and decided to get the gears working.”
Ehirim led St. Joe (15-7) with 23 points and Johnson added 21. Jesse Muncy finished with 15.
Dakota Watkins paced the Wildcats with 12 points on four 3-pointers. He hit three in a row in the final part of the third period.
“Maybe the moment was too big,” Richardson said. “Big floor. Got a good group of boys. We knew it would be an uphill battle. Wanted them to play hard and that’s what they did. He (Watkins) had to shoot over the big kid. I just hate to see it end this way.”
Hannan advanced to Tuesday’s game with a win over Calhoun County (49-46) in the first round of the sectional. It was the first tournament win for the Wildcats in 21 years.
Once the Irish got separation on the scoreboard, Ehirim dominated at times with drives to the basket and either a Euro step led to a layup or he drew defenders and passed to the open man.
“We spread the floor and I’m a good finisher,” Ehirim said. “They tried to slow things down, but the press made them play faster. The next time we have to come out ready.”
“We’ve got to play better,” Maynard added. The Irish finished the regular season ranked No. 4 in Class A.
HANNAN 13 5 15 3 – 36: Rainey 6, Barker 8, Watkins 12, Stone 2, Edmunds 8.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 16 18 18 19 – 71: Ehirim 23, Price 6, Johnson 21, Muncy 15, Fortner 6.