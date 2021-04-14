WAYNE — In a three-minute stretch, the Huntington St. Joe girls basketball team turned a tie game into a double-digit lead and that was enough to defeat the Wayne Pioneers on Wednesday night in the semifinal round of the Class AAA Region 4, Section 2 tournament.
The Irish fell behind 11-2 in the opening minutes of the contest but settled in and found a rhythm on their way to a 17-16 lead after the first period. That lead wavered in the second quarter, but the Irish stayed ahead by one possession at the halftime break.
For most of the third quarter, they were outplayed.
Wayne (11-3) trailed 28-25 at the start of the second half but worked its way back into the lead with the help of two timely 3-point shots from senior Kierstin Stroud.
The nature of Wayne’s strategy lends itself to the game becoming a physical one, and it starts with the guard play. Senior Haley Wallace has been a core piece of the Pioneers’ defensive strategy throughout her career, but along with the aggressive play came fouls Wednesday night.
Wallace picked up her fourth personal foul inside of two minutes remaining in the third period and Wayne trailed by one. Jasmine Tabor split from the free throw line after a foul on the other end to tie the game at 36, but with Wallace coming out of the game, the Irish attacked the basket and scored the final six points of the third quarter and first five of the final period to build a double-digit lead before Wayne had a chance to blink.
“We finally settled down and the girls were doing what we told them to do. We made some silly mistakes throughout the first and second quarter and there at the start of the second half,” Irish coach Shannon Lewis said.
That was the difference in the ballgame as turnovers, hurried possessions and the inability to convert from the charity stripe finally caught up to the home team.
It was exactly the change of pace Lewis wanted, flipping the momentum in favor of his squad and speeding the game up to where it was comfortable for them.
“We were preaching to take the ball to the basket and stop settling for outside shots. We wanted to get it to Amya (Damon),” Lewis said, “and if you went in, you couldn’t go so soft — it had to be hard and to the basket, and we were able to finish.”
Wayne’s ultimate demise came at the free-throw line, and though they were on the stripe plenty, the Pioneers converted on just 3-of-15 attempts, including a pair of misses on the front ends of 1-and-1 opportunities while attempting a comeback in the game’s final minutes. The Irish shot 15-of-22 from the line in the win.
St. Joe’s Amya Damon led all scorers with 19 and pulled in eight rebounds. Lacee Smith and Makayla Smith scored 16 and 13, respectively. Tabor and Morgan Marshall each scored 13 for Wayne, and Stroud logged a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double in her final game for the Pioneers.
The Irish improved to 11-2 on the year and will face the Logan Wildcats at Logan on Friday night in the Class AAA Region 4, Section 2 championship game.
WAYNE 16 9 11 15 — 51: Tabor 13, Marshall 13, Stroud 12, Eves 5, Wallace 4, Brooks 4
HSJ 17 11 14 21 — 63: Damon 19, L. Smith 16, M. Smith 13, George 9, Preservati 6