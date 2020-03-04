HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe’s girls are headed back to the state tournament.
The Irish (22-1) clobbered Williamstown 93-47 Wednesday in the Class A, Region IV high school basketball tournament championship game at the St. Joe gym.
Hannah Roberts scored 24 points and Grace Hutson 20 to lead the Irish, who bolted to a 34-11 lead and never were seriously challenged.
Huntington St. Joe boosted its lead to 57-25 by halftime and led 86-34 by the end of the third quarter.
Baylee Adkins scored 15 points, Dionna Gray 12 and Abby Lee 10 for the Irish.
Taylor Newton paced the Yellowjackets with 10 points.
Top-seeded Huntington St. Joseph’s opens state tournament play in Class A vs. No. 8 seed St. Marys (16-8) at 5:30 p.m. March 12 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in quest of its 10th state title in 12 seasons.
The rest of the Class A field on March 12 features No. 3 Gilmer County vs. No. 6 Wheeling Central Catholic, 9:30 a.m.; No. 2 Parkersburg Catholic vs. No. 7 Tucker County, 1 p.m.; and No. 4 Pocahontas County vs. No. 5 Summers County, 9 p.m.
On March 13, the St. Joe/St. Marys winner plays the Pocahontas County/Summers County winner at 7:15 p.m. in a semifinal contest. The Gilmer County/Wheeling Central victor takes on the Parkersburg Catholic/Tucker County winner at 11:15 a.m.
The championship game is slated for 2:30 p.m. March 14.
WILLIAMSTOWN 11 14 9 13 — 47: Newton 10, Joy 2, Sauro 3, Inman 5, Reynald 4, Wiseman 3, Alsup 9, Falwell 4, Bailey 4, Blair 3.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 24 33 29 7 — 93: Adkins 15, Gray 12, Ab. Lee 10, Roberts 24, Hutson 20, Hickman 7, Barnitz 2, Chen 2, Av. Lee 1.