Huntington St. Joe's Grace Hutson (4) attempts a shot against Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame's Autumn Crockett (23) during a girls high school basketball game in the Tackett’s Body Shop Classic on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Ironton High School.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — An 80-72 loss to the No. 3 team in the nation cost Huntington St. Joe one first-place vote, but not its spot atop the West Virginia Associated Press high school girls basketball poll.

The Irish (17-1), coming off a loss to Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (22-0) Saturday in the Tackett’s Body Shop Classic in Ironton, received nine of 10 first-place votes and 99 points. The other No. 1 vote went to Parkersburg Catholic (17-0, 91), which is second. Summers County (11-5, 77), Pocahontas County (13-4, 62) and Gilmer County (12-4, 60) round out the top five.

“It was a great experience for us,” Huntington St. Joe coach Shannon Lewis said of playing Mount Notre Dame, the top-ranked Division I team in Ohio. They have two big players, Makira Cook and K.K. Bransford, who hit some big shots. They’re as good as advertised.”

Tucker County (11-5, 44) is sixth, followed in the top 10 by Wheeling Central (9-10, 29), St. Marys (12-4, 27), Williamstown (11-6, 19), Tug Valley (11-5, 18). Charleston Catholic, Cameron, Calhoun County and Tolsia also received votes.

In Class AA, Wayne (13-3, 63) held the fourth spot behind Winfield (15-1, 99, nine first-place votes), North Marion (15-1, 91, one first-place nod) and Frankfort (14-1, 77). Fairmont Senior (13-2, 60), Wyoming East (11-3, 52), Lincoln (10-5, 29), Chapmanville (13-4, 27), Nitro (12-5, 25) and PikeView (10-7, 6) made up the rest of the top 10.

Petersburg, Braxton County, Lincoln County, Mingo Central, Westside and Bridgeport received votes.

In Class AAA, Cabell Midland (13-2, 60) slipped from a tie for second to fifth. Huntington High (10-6, 16) dropped from ninth to 10th. Spring Valley and Morgantown picked up votes.

Wheeling Park (16-2, 95) is No. 1, with seven first-place votes. Greenbrier East (13-2, 82) picked up one No. 1 vote and is second. Parkersburg (11-5, 79) was awarded two first-place votes and is third, followed by Woodrow Wilson (11-3, 66).

George Washington (10-5, 49) is sixth, South Charleston (11-3, 44) seventh, Martinsburg (12-2, 36) eighth and University (11-6, 17) ninth.

In the boys poll, Cabell Midland (13-2, 56) dropped one spot to fifth. University (13-3, 95) was first on seven ballots, while No. 2 Martinsburg (11-2, 92) picked up three first-place votes. Morgantown (13-2, 83) is third and Wheeling Park (12-3, 66) fourth.

Hedgesville (12-3, 46) is sixth, followed by George Washington (9-5, 39), Woodrow Wilson (9-6, 34), Parkersburg South (7-5, 18) and St. Albans (9-6, 6). Princeton, Capital, Jefferson, Spring Valley and Musselman received votes.

Shady Spring (14-0, 99) is No. 1 in Class AA and garnered nine first-place votes, with No. 2 Chapmanville (14-2, 90) picking up the other. Bluefield (14-3, 73) is third, Logan (10-6, 67) fourth, Poca (13-2, 62) fifth, Robert C. Byrd (11-2, 57) sixth, Bridgeport (12-3, 32) seventh, North Marion (14-2, 30) eighth, Frankfort (11-3, 21) ninth and Scott (10-6, 8) 10th.

Man and Mingo Central picked up votes.

In Class A, Williamstown (15-0, 100) is a unanimous No. 1, followed in the top five by Greater Beckley Christian (13-3, 87), Charleston Catholic (10-4, 78), Greenbrier West (12-0, 60) and Wheeling Central (12-6, 50). Clarksburg Notre Dame (12-3, 47) is sixth, followed by Clay-Battelle (14-1, 44), Pendleton County (13-0, 41), Magnolia (11-3, 22) and Parkersburg Catholic (8-6, 14).

St. Marys, Meadow Bridge, Weirton Madonna and Huntington St. Joe received votes.

OHIO BOYS POLL: Fairland (17-2) slipped from sixth to 10th in Division III.

The Dragons were upset at Gallia Academy, but bounced back with a victory at Chesapeake last week.

Oak Hill (15-4) is eighth after a loss to Wheelersburg.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (15-3, 144) is No. 1, with nine first-place votes. Versailles (18-1, 131) picked up four No. 1 nods to rank second. Cincinnati Deer Park (15-1, 102) and Ottawa-Glandorf (15-1, 101) each received a No. 1 vote and are third and fourth, respectively. Richwood North Union (16-0, 93) picked up two first-place votes and is fifth.

Mantua Crestwood (15-1, 63) is sixth, followed by Willard (15-2, 57), Oak Hill, Eastern-Brown (16-1, 34) and Fairland. Zane Tracem Fairview Park Fairview, Metamora Evergreen and West Lafayette Rodgewood also received votes.

Cincinnati Moeller is No. 1 in Division I. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary tops Division II. Columbus Grove is top-ranked in Division IV, where New Boston (18-1) is second.

