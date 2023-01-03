HUNTINGTON — The Huntington St. Joe boys high school basketball team turned a four-point halftime lead into a 36-point win Tuesday evening at Irish Arena.
The Irish, ranked sixth in the most recent West Virginia Class A boys basketball poll moved to 4-2 on the year with a 71-35 win over visiting Hannan, turning a close game into a blowout, thanks in part to the performance of freshman Grady Paynter in the third quarter.
“He’s still green but we told him at halftime he’s got to be aggressive,” St. Joe head coach Todd Maynard said of Paynter.
“Attacking gaps, getting to the rim, he’s learning each and every game and getting better.”
Whatever feedback he received, he put right to work. Scoring 11 of his 13 points in the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats by himself and put a bow on the third frame with a buzzer-beater from near midcourt.
From the start, it looked like Hannan would be outmatched, falling behind 13-2 in the opening minutes of play, but they fought back and tied the game at 19-19 with around five minutes left in the first half.
Cameron Wright hit three 3-point shots in that stretch and Xavier Stone tacked on a layup in transition to level things up and the Wildcats briefly took the lead in the waning minutes of the first half before Isaiah Sanders and Jay Wren each hit triples to put the Irish ahead 27-23 at the halftime break.
In the second half, it was all St. Joe.
To compliment Paynter’s 13 second-half points, Sanders scored eight and finished with 16, Marcus Jackson tallied seven and finished with a game-high 19 and all but one player to get in the game for St. Joe scored at least a point.
“We played at their pace,” Maynard said of the team’s first half performance. “We left shooters open, and when you do that in high school, kids can shoot. We gave them second chance points and when we went to the 2-3 (zone) it really stalled our offense and it took us until the second half to figure it out.”
In total, St. Joe outscored the visitors 44-12 in the second half to run away with the victory. The Wildcats made just three shots in the third quarter and two in the fourth, which wasn’t nearly enough to stay competitive as they dropped to 3-4 on the season.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 17 10 20 24 — 71: Jackson 19, Sanders 16, Paynter 13, Chen 11, M. Reynolds 5, Little 4, Bryant 2, Watts 1
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.