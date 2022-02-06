WILLIAMSON — A late barrage of three-pointers from senior Jesse Muncy was not enough to bring Huntington St. Joe back against Kentucky foe Paintsville on Saturday at the Hatfield McCoy Shootout as the Tigers came away with the 83-77 win.
Paintsville raced ahead to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter of play and then extended that lead to double-digits as they were ahead 33-20 late in the second quarter.
Before the first half concluded Muncy connected on a trio of free-throws and then drilled a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to trim the Tiger lead down to 33-26 going into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Muncy picked up right where he left off as he sank a three on the first trip down the floor for the Irish and they cut the lead to four at 33-29.
Paintsville turned the tide as they then went on a 18-6 run to push their lead back up to 52-35 after a long three by Colby Fugate.
The Tigers were able to keep the lead at double-digits until late in the fourth quarter when Muncy caught fire and drilled four three-pointers to keep things interesting. In total, St. Joe hit eight three-pointers as a team in the final stanza but it was not enough to make the comeback as the Tigers held on for the six point win.
“We were excited to come down here to this event, anytime you come here to the (Williamson) Fieldhouse you can just feel the tradition,” St. Joe coach Todd Maynard said after the game “You always get good basketball down here at this tournament. I would say St. Joe, Paintsville, and South Charleston are probably the three best teams in this tournament. We would rather play in games like this against top competition, so that even if we lose, we still learn something.”
Muncy led the way for St. Joe in the loss as he scored a team best 29 points, including seven made three-pointers. Zavion Johnson was right behind him with 23 points and Caden Ehrim also reached double-figures with 12.
Jax Fortner chipped in nine for the Irish and Jaden Price and Phillip Idnadiatis each chipped in two apiece.
For Paintsville, Colby Fugate led the way with a game high 31 points, Braxton Tharp followed him with 22, and Connor Fugate tallied 15. A.J. Jamer was next with eight points, Jase Kinner added seven, and Ethan Ward added two.
The loss for St. Joe drops them to 10-6 on the season while the win for Paintsville improves them to 15-4.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
