HUNTINGTON — University of Dayton commit and Huntington St. Joe senior Bailee Adkins leads The Herald-Dispatch 2020 All-Area High School Girls Basketball Team.
Adkins, a 5-foot-7 guard, helped St. Joe to a state championship her junior year and, averaging 10.3 points per game, had the Fighting Irish primed to repeat.
“I’m grateful for the honor,” said Adkins. “I can’t take credit for this without also crediting my teammates, who make me better. I also have to thank (Huntington St. Joe head coach) Shannon (Lewis) for pushing me.”
Adkins is joined on the All-Area first team by St. Joe teammate and West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year Grace Hutson, who averaged 19.5 points in this her junior season. Huntington St. Joe also landed sophomore Dionna Gray, senior Abby Lee and junior Hannah Roberts on the All-Area honorable mention list.
Hutson is one of three juniors named to the eight-player first team, along with Harley Paynter of Boyd County, Autumn Lewis of Cabell Midland and Addi Dillow of Coal Grove.
Paynter and Dillow were the only players who averaged more than 20 points a game this season, and Dillow was the Ohio Valley Conference leader in points per game and assists with 84 for a OVC-high 3.5 assists per game.
Joining Dillow on the first team from the OVC is Lexi Arden, the 5-11 senior from Ironton who earned all-Ohio Division III girls player of the year honors.
Rounding out the first team are Huntington High’s Madison Slash, who averaged a double-double for the season with 12.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and recorded 100 blocks this season as a senior, and Spring Valley’s Breanna Saunders, also a senior, who averaged 14 points a game to lead the Timberwolves.
All-Area Coach of the Year goes to Matt Adkins, who led the Cabell Midland Lady Knights — a squad with no seniors — to their first state tournament berth since 2014-15 season.
“That’s a big honor for me, though I couldn’t have done it without my players and assistant coaches,” Matt Adkins said. “If you would have told me coming into this year that we’d start the year 13-0, I don’t think I would have believed you.”
Lewis, a 5-10 shooting forward and shooting guard, led the Lady Knights in scoring with 13 points per game and was one of the few holdovers this season for Cabell Midland.
Sophomore guard Rylee Allie was another returning starter and made the All-Area second team. Her sister Jayda Allie made honorable mention along with fellow freshman Jazmyn Wheeler and sophomore K.K. Potter.
The rest of the second team was composed of Julia Parker of Ashland, Alezha Turner and Katie Swann of Huntington, Samantha LaFon of Ironton, Emilee Whitt of South Point, Sidney Meredith of Spring Valley, and Shaelyn Steele, an eighth-grader, of Russell.
The Herald-Dispatch 2020 All-Area Girls Basketball Team
Player of the Year: Bailee Adkins, Huntington St. Joe
Coach of the Year: Matt Adkins, Cabell Midland
First team: Bailee Adkins, Huntington St. Joe; Lexi Arden, Ironton; Addi Dillow, Coal Grove; Grace Hutson, Huntington St. Joe; Autumn Lewis, Cabell Midland; Harley Paynter, Boyd County; Breanna Saunders, Spring Valley; Madison Slash, Huntington High.
Second team: Rylee Allie, Cabell Midland; Samantha LaFon, Ironton; Sydney Meredith, Spring Valley; Julia Parker, Ashland; Shaelyn Steele, Russell; Katie Swann, Huntington High; Alezha Turner, Huntington High; Emilee Whitt, South Point.
Honorable mention: Mikayla Martin, Ashland; Jayda Allie, Cabell Midland; K.K. Potter, Cabell Midland; Jazmyn Wheeler, Cabell Midland; Blake Anderson, Chesapeake; Maddie Ward, Chesapeake; Abby Hicks, Coal Grove; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove; Tomi Hinkle, Fairland; Harlie Lyons, Fairland; Jenna Stone, Fairland; Emily Hutchinson, Grace Christian; Samantha Wells, Grace Christian; Ravyn Goodson, Huntington High; Dionna Gray, Huntington St. Joe; Abby Lee, Huntington St. Joe; Hannah Roberts, Huntington St. Joe; Nadia Legros, Hurricane; Faith Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Joe; Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joe; Carly McComas, Lincoln County; Lucy Simpson, Rock Hill; Aubrey Hill, Russell; Kaeli Ross, Russell; Emilee Carey, South Point; Maddy Khounlavong, South Point; Caroline Asbury, Spring Valley; Raechel Hayes, Symmes Valley; Autumn Block, Tolsia; Julie Boone, Tolsia; Katie Marcum, Tolsia; Alanna Eves, Wayne; Sara Hooks, Wayne; Jasmine Tabor, Wayne.