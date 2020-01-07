HUNTINGTON — Soccer coach Michael Swan really wanted to see Huntington St. Joe star Abi Hugh in green.
Swan, Marshall University’s new women’s head coach, recruited Hugh to play for the Charlotte 49ers, where he was an assistant coach before coming to Marshall on Dec. 18. Once he arrived in Huntington, he made a point of persuading Hugh to honor her commitment to wear green — but Marshall’s kelly green, rather than a shade belonging to another school.
Hugh said she liked her hometown university even before Swan came, but his hiring reinforced her decision to sign with the Herd.
“I was sad to see Kevin go,” Hugh said of former coach Kevin Long, who resigned Nov. 4. “When Marshall hired Michael Swan, though, it was a blessing in disguise.”
A Class A first-team all-state midfielder, Hugh drew strong interest from several other colleges, including St. Joseph’s (Pennsylvania) and Lynn University. Not only did her soccer skills — Hugh was one of the more prolific scorers in St. Joe history — make her attractive to programs, so did her 4.0 grade point average.
Hugh said she plans to major in sports management.
“I had offers from other places, but the Marshall coaches and girls made me feel like I was at home, which I kind of am since it’s only 10 minutes away,” Hugh said, with a laugh.
Hugh has competed in soccer most of her life, whether at school, with developmental teams or even at home. Her brother, Nate Hugh, is the boys’ all-time leading scorer at Huntington St. Joe. He is a manager with the Clemson University men’s soccer team.
“My brother really helped me,” Abi Hugh said. “We have a soccer setup in our back yard and we’d play out there. He’d say, ‘you suck,’ but he didn’t really mean it. He pushed me to get better. Even now, he calls me and gives me tips on what the Clemson players are doing and helps me improve.”
Hugh joins several local players on the Herd roster, which includes Tesia Schray of Huntington High, Canaan Booton of Spring Valley, Ann Marie Ramey of Hurricane, Mary Lawman of Winfield and Rebekah Cook of Beckley.