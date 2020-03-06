HUNTINGTON -- Grace Hutson was in history class when she made history.
Hutson, Huntington St. Joe High School's girls basketball star, was named the Gatorade West Virginia player of the year Friday. The 5-foot-10 junior guard received the news in an e-mail while she was in class.
Oh my goodness, I was taken aback," Hutson said. "I'm so excited. That was one of my goals."
Hutson joins former girls basketball star Mychal Johnson (2012-13, 2013-14), former girls soccer standout McKenzie Moran (2018-19) and ex-boys soccer stars Jamie Hall (1989-90) and Clark Haptonstall (1985-86) as Gatorade award winners from St. Joe High. All those players have a banner in the St. Joe gym recognizing their achievement and Hutson, too, will have one.
All those stars also went on to play in college, as Hutson figures to do. She has offers from Campbell, Radford, Colgate, William & Mary and Youngstown State, with more likely to come.
"There area lot of good ones up there," St. Joe coach Shannon Lewis said, looking up at the banners. "Grace fits right in. She's been a joy all year. She really fits in with what we do. Not that we haven't had good shooters in the past, but she's an elite shooter. And she's a really good kid."
Hutson has averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.9 assists per game in leading the Irish to a 21-1 record, the No. 19 ranking in the nation, according to MaxPreps, and the top seed in the Class A state tournament, which begins begins Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. St. Joe will play No. 8 seed St. Marys (16-8) at 5:30 p.m. in the first round.
The Gatorade award recognizes not only athletic excellence, but academic and community achievements. An honor student with a 4.21 grade point average, Hutson volunteers in the nursery at her church, coaches youth basketball and serves as a math tutor.
Hutson moved to the area in 2019 from Christiansburg, Virginia, but has known Lewis for years and played for him as a middle schooler. Her parents are from Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Despite a quest to earn player of the year honors, Hutson has performed as a team player on arguably the state's most-talented squad.
"You find a balance," Hutson said. "This award is a credit to all my teammates. Everyone is so unselfish. Team chemistry is so high right now, we're definitely in it for each other. This is a fun team to be a part of."
Hutson said she cherishes the Gatorade honor, but has her eyes set on winning a state championship, something the Irish have done in nine of the last 12 years, including last season.
"We're looking to make a deep run," Hutson said. "I've never been on a team that went to the state tournament."
Hutson thanked God for her athletic ability. She said her Christian faith is important.
"I'm extremely excited and thankful," said Hutson, who aspires to be an orthopedic surgeon or lawyer. "I love being at a school where I can talk about Christianity. I want to use my God-given ability to glorify Him."
Lewis said a hidden aspect of Hutson's game is revealed between the block and the 3-point line.
"Her mid-range game is so good," Lewis said. "She can pull up and hit the 12- to 15-foot jumper. A lot of kids don't have that -- it's either a three or a layup. She plays at the top of our press. She gets her hands on the ball a lot and is a big part of what we do."