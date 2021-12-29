BECKLEY, W.Va. — Huntington St. Joe, a late entry into the Battle for the Armory, made a free throw stand up at the end to upset Woodrow Wilson 73-72 Tuesday night at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Jaden Price hit one of two free throws at the line to make the score 73-70 with 33.8 remaining.
Elijah Redfern, who had 17 points and nine assists for the Flying Eagles, made a runner at the rim with 21.8 seconds left to make it a one-point game and the Woodrow defense went to work.
Woodrow Wilson's Maddex McMillen, Keynan Cook and Elijah Waller harassed St. Joe’s Caden Ehirim down the court and forced him to throw the ball away, giving Woodrow a last shot at yet another close win.
It wasn’t meant to be, however.
McMillen got the ball late and had to put up an off-balance shot that came up short.
McMillen was spectacular in the loss, finishing with 27 points on 10 of 15 shooting. He was also five of 10 from 3-point range, and he added five rebounds.
Sam Pack added 10 points for the Flying Eagles.
Jesse Muncy, a transfer from Tolsia who was a 1,000-point scorer at the school, had 22 to lead the way for St. Joe. Zavion Johnson added 20.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 18 10 17 28 - 73: Ehirim 16, Price 8, Johnson 20, Muncy 22, Ignatiadis 6, Fortner 1
WOODROW WILSON 21 5 18 28 - 72: Cook 4, McMillen 27, Redfern 17, Pack 10, Miller 2, Hawthorne 7, Gravely 4, J. Walton 1.
