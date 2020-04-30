HUNTINGTON -- Maybe Abby Lee can leap tall buildings in a single bound.
The Huntington St. Joe multi-sports star appears superhuman in nearly everything she tries. That's one of the reasons the University of Charleston signed her to a basketball scholarship.
Lee considered playing at Georgetown College or Marietta College, or going to Marshall University or the University of Kentucky as a regular student, but opted for U.C., where she joins a team coming off a 23-7 record, including a 17-5 Mountain East Conference mark. The Golden Eagles reached the semifinals of the MEC Tournament last season.
"I visited and I liked it," Lee said of U.C. "The coaches were really nice."
The 5-foot-8 forward averaged 9.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.6 steals per game as a senior to help St. Joe to a 22-1 record, the top seed in the West Virginia Class A state tournament and a No. 13 national ranking by MaxPreps. The state tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but Lee and her teammates were heavy favorites to win the Irish's 10th state championship in 12 years.
Lee's statistics easily could have been better if she were on a less-talented team. St. Joe also featured University of Dayton signee Bailee Adkins and heavily recruited junior Grace Hutson, both first-team all-staters, junior standout Hannah Roberts and sophomore star Dionna Gray, both third-team all-state picks, in the starting lineup.
Lee also starred in soccer at St. Joe, earning the nickname "Big Red" from coaches Nick Turner and Ben Eng for her hair color and outstanding play. Lee was a stellar goalkeeper, but also played the field and performed well there. She scored five goals in a game against Huntington High in October of 2019.
"She's the most athletically gifted kid I've ever had the opportunity to coach, boy or girl," said Irish assistant coach Dave Jenkins, who also coached St. Joe's state semifinalist baseball team. "She doesn't look physically intimidating, so teams would go in for a layup and she would knock it into the stands."
Jenkins said Lee is the consummate team player.
"She's unassuming, never complains," Jenkins said. "She gives you everything she has. Abby's a super kid."
A testament to Lee's athleticism is that she competed in triathlons when she was 4.
"It was fun," Lee said. "I loved it."
Undecided on a major but leaning toward biology or math, Lee said she likes to hike, hunt, fish and kayak in her spare time.
"Anything outdoors," said Lee, whose sister played at the University of Pikeville.
A strong rebounder, passer and defender, Lee can score. Still, she said she wants to improve her ball handling and shooting.
As for playing soccer in college, Lee said she doesn't know if that's an option, but she would consider it.
"For sure, I love soccer," Lee said. "I like soccer and basketball the same, but I took the better opportunity with basketball."