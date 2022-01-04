HUNTINGTON — Win by 20 or hold a team to 45 points — which meant more to Huntington St. Joe coach Todd Maynard?
Holding an opponent to 45 means the time the Fighting Irish have devoted to defense does have its rewards.
St. Joe opened a 14-5 lead after one quarter and that indicated how one-sided the game would go as the Fighting Irish stifled Mingo Central, 65-45, Tuesday night at the St. Joe Gym.
Recently, the Miners (3-2) defeated Man, the top-ranked team in Class A in West Virginia.
“Holding them to 45 is bigger,” Maynard said, noting about 80 percent of practice time is devoted to defense and the rest to offense. “We’ve got kids who can score. We’ve worked hard on defense the last three weeks. It showed tonight. We took them out of their game.”
St. Joe trailed 5-2 with less than four minutes to go in the first period. Then the Fighting Irish put the clamps on and went on an 18-0 run over the rest of the opening quarter and first 2:09 in the second to expand the lead to 20-5 before the Miners would score again.
“Playing man,” Maynard said. “Sagging, getting help, rotate, doing what it takes.”
Point guard Jesse “Money” Muncy led St. Joe with 20 points. Phillip Ignatiadis added 12 and Zavian Johnson 11.
“Muncy’s the ultimate leader,” Maynard said. “Some college guys were here to see him. He reminds me of a small (Jon) Elmore (former Marshall guard). His leadership, he shoots and he’s not selfish.”
Ignatiadis goes about his business and quietly gets points and rebounds.
“He’s the ultimate trash man,” Maynard said. “He’ll do anything dirty. Very unselfish. One of the most reliable players on the floor.”
Ignatiadis said the big spurt early set the tone for both teams.
“We’re good on spurts like that,” he said. “(Trash man) that’s what my teammates like to tell me. I see the ball and go for it. We work on defense every practice. You could see that. Muncy’s just good with the ball in his hands.”
St. Joe’s next game is Thursday at Hannan.
Jarius Jackson led Mingo Central with 13 points and Justin May chipped in with 11. In two of the four periods, the Miners were limited to single digits.
“All the hustle plays they got us,” Miners coach Stan Elkins said. “We didn’t get back on defense. We had been playing better, but this was not our night.”
In the third period, St. Joe took advantage of a 13-0 burst to build the lead from 34-22 to 47-22 with 5:10 on the clock. Late in the fourth, the Fighting Irish spread the floor, worked the clock and took limited shots.
“We knew what the coach would do with the lead,” Elkins said. “Spread things out. Makes it hard to catch up.”
MINGO CENTRAL 5 15 7 18 — 45: May 11, Hatfield 5, Cline 2, Jackson 13, Thomason 3, Smith 6, Porter 2, Bishop 3.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 14 18 17 16 — 65: Muncy 20, Ehirim 8, Ignatiadis 12, Johnson 11, Price 9, Fortner 5.