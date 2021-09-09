HUNTINGTON -- The famed Verbage line of Marshall University baseball has spilled into the Thundering Herd softball program.
Ramey George, a standout softball player who attends Huntington St. Joe High School, committed to Marshall University. She is the niece of former MU baseball stars Glenn and Larry Verbage. Her father, Mark, is a longtime Marshall supporter as president of the Big Green Foundation and Quarterback Club, among other positions.
"Obviously with my family, we all love Marshall," Ramey George said. "The coaches came and watched me play during the summer. I really liked the coaches. Sept. 1 is the first day coaches can talk to a player during her junior year. Chuck Chapman, my travel ball coach, kept telling me to check my phone at midnight. So, I'm sitting in my bed and I get texts from all their coaches at 12:04 a.m. on a school night."
George met with the Marshall staff the next day and seconds after they extended a scholarship offer, she accepted.
"I had a few smaller looks," George said. "I could have waited on my decision and kept trying for more, but I wanted to get it out of the way and commit to Marshall."
Verbage, who is 5-foot-8, is known for leveraging her long limbs for power. One of her home runs came at an opportune time in front of Herd assistant Maddie Holub at a travel ball tournament. If not for such events, Marshall coaches would have a more difficult time evaluating George, even though Huntington St. Joe is a mere three blocks from campus.
The Irish's 2019 season was wiped out by COVID-19. In 2020, St. Joe didn't field a softball team.
"They saw me in tournaments in Tennessee and Georgia," George said. "They never really saw me around here."
George played seven seasons for the Diamond Dusters, then last season played for the West Virginia Bombers. She plays catcher and first base. George also is the goal keeper for the Irish soccer team and stars on the powerful Irish basketball squad.
"She's great at academics, great athletically," St. Joe counselor Karen Appel said of George. "We're all excited for her."
George, who counts cooking as one of her hobbies, said she is happy to have the recruiting process finished.
"I'm really excited," she said. "It's great to be at Marshall."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.