HUNTINGTON — When Ramey George started playing softball as a 7-year-old, she didn’t think she’d play in college. Neither did anyone else.
“I was always the youngest on the team,” George said. “I didn’t always know what I was doing. I was just there.”
Much has changed in the 11 years since. George, a Huntington St. Joe High School senior, signed Tuesday to play softball at Marshall University. Some college signees say their signing day is a dream come true. For George, though, it was different.
“Growing up, everyone was talking about college softball, college softball,” George said. “I never really thought like that was my goal. Even when I was 12 or 13 I never thought about it. I was just playing because I loved the sport.”
George, a catcher/utility player, played travel ball with the West Virginia Diamond Dusters, West Virginia Bombers and Virginia Unity. Huntington St. Joe doesn’t field a softball squad, making summer ball even more important.
“It got serious playing in all these tournaments in Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, we’ve been all over,” George said. “Then I’d go to Marshall’s softball games and discovered I really do like it.”
She’s also really good at it. A power hitter, George is athletic, using her 5-foot-8 frame to her advantage as a goal keeper in soccer and as a basketball player.
“Ramey probably could have played (NCAA) Division I soccer,” said Ben Eng, former Irish soccer coach.
Travel softball coach Chuck Chapman said Marshall is picking up a stellar student-athlete.
“Ramey is such a hard worker,” Chapman said. “She worked so hard to get to be the player she is. She’s smart. You don’t have to worry about anything with her.”
George’s dad, Mark, is a longtime Thundering Herd booster who has served has president of the Big Green Foundation and Quarterback Club, among other positions. She is the niece of Glenn Verbage and Larry Verbage, former Marshall baseball stars. Those connections, though, didn’t seal the deal for George, who owned other offers. Marshall recruited her on merit. George led her travel team in home runs each of the last three years and was its captain.
“I really love Marshall because everything’s there to play for something bigger,” said George, who signed one day after the 52nd anniversary of the Marshall plane crash. “It’s a very special place. Every visit I’ve been on, every camp I’ve been to, the whole team feels like a family. They’re very welcoming. I really just love the coaches and team. It’s close to home. I really love that any Marshall sport has support of the community. I wanted to stay close to home.”
George, who said she plans to major in biology or health science, said people often asked why she remained at a school without a softball progam.
“A lot of people asked why I didn’t transfer to Cabell Midalnd or Huntington High, but I’ve gone to St. Joe since Kindergarten,” George said. “I’ve always loved St. Joe. It’s not always about the high school team, especially with softball being big on travel teams.”
PRUITT SIGNS WITH SHAWNEE: Katie Pruitt said she likes driving — cars and softballs.
The Fairland High School softball star signed with Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, on Tuesday. She said she’ll major in physical therapy.
“The coaches were super welcoming,” Pruitt said. “A couple of students came up to me and introduced themselves. It was a really welcoming environment. I feel I can really click there and create a college family.”
Last season, the standout middle infielder batted .506 with seven home runs and 27 runs batted in. She smacked eight doubles and one triple, reached base at a .573 clip and slugged .909.