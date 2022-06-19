HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe boys basketball standout Zavion Johnson signed with Concord College last week.
“Zavion will be a great addition to coach (Todd) May’s team at Concord,” Irish coach Todd Maynard said. “Zavion was a key component in our run to the state tournament. He’s an excellent leader and a highly skilled basketball player. He’ll most definitely compete in the classroom and on the court.”
A 5-foot-11 guard, Johnson averaged 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game last season to earn second-team all-state honors. He helped the Irish to the Class A state tournament semifinals as he was named to the all-tournament squad.
BOWEN TO ALICE LLOYD: Former Spring Valley High School golfer Isaac Bowen signed with Alice Lloyd College.
Bowen signed with Ohio Valley University in 2019, but that school closed last year.
DOERR TO RIO GRANDE: Casey Doeer jumped at the chance to compete in track and field at the University of Rio Grande.
Jumping is on the activities the Wheelersburg High School star does well. He has high jumped 6 feet. Doeer also anchored the Pirates’ 4x100 and 4x200 regional-qualifying relay teams.
Doerr said he’ll major in education.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
