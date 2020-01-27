ST. MARYS, W.Va. — Grant Barnhart scored 30 points to lead St. Marys (8-5) to an 85-82 victory over Tolsia Saturday in the West Virginia Hometown Invitational boys high school basketball tournament.
William Steele scored 19 for the Blue Devils. Carson Miller scored 13 and Peyton Auxier 10.
Jesse Muncy paced Tolsia with 35 points. Austin Salmons and Tyler Johnson each scored 15 points.
TOLSIA 21 17 21 23 — 82: Salmons 15, Ball 8, Cantrell 7, Johnson 15, Muncy 35, Sturgell 2. Totals 31 6-13 82
ST MARYS 24 14 24 23 — 85: Auxier 10, Steele 19, Dornon 6, Barnhart 30, Miller 13, Long 3, Morrison 4. Totals 33 10-14 85.
WHEELERSBURG 62, GREENUP COUNTY 52: Matt Miller and Carter McCorkle scored 13 points each to help the Pirates defeat the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Brady Nelson led Greenup County for 21.