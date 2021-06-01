HUNTINGTON — No one was more thankful to be at Marshall University football’s spring game than was Demetrius Doss.
The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native who played wide receiver for the Thundering Herd from 1999 through 2002, survived a stabbing on July 18 at Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly, Virginia.
“It’s amazing how life looks different after you almost die,” Doss said. “I’m trying to use that to be an encouragement.”
Doss, an adviser for The College Funding Coach, a financial services agency headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, was one of two people stabbed by Chance Harrison during a Bible study. Harrison was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding after attempting to stab the Bible study leader. Doss stepped in to help stop the attack.
“I was glad I was there because it would have been a lot worse,” Doss said. “God knew he needed to put one of his guys there. Everything in my life prepared me for that moment. Being an athlete, they told me if I wasn’t in as good a shape as I was, I wouldn’t have made it. I was glad I was there. I know that sounds crazy, but if I wasn’t there it might have been a massacre.”
Doss watched the spring game on April 17 with sons Dajon, 12, and Dominion, 10.
“He’s going to be a genius in computers and he’s going to the NBA,” Doss said, referring to Dajon first, then Dajon. “He plays on an elite travel team as a sixth-grader even though he’s 10. I coach two elite travel basketball teams and work as a financial advisor, where I use what happened on July 18 to encourage and inspire people.”
Doss enjoyed visiting with former teammates in April.
“It’s great,” Doss said. “Honestly, this is the first time this many people from the coach Pruett era has been here together. You have Ralph (Street) and Doug (Chapman), guys on the coaching staff who are sons of Marshall.
“They’re giving us a chance to mentor these young guys and show what it means to put on that green jersey.”
Former teammate after former teammate greeted Doss at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Smiles, handshake and hugs were plentiful.
“I hadn’t seen Jason Starkey in 20 years and when we saw each other it was just like yesterday,” Doss said of the former Thundering Herd center. “It was amazing. I saw Chad (Pennington) and (son) Cole. We’re one big group of brothers and that separates Marshall from other universities.”
Doss was a stellar athlete, who ran the fastest 40 time for a man of more than 225 pounds of anyone on the team, clocking a 4.42.
An outstanding leaper, he was recruited to Marshall for football and basketball.
“I knew football buttered my bread,” Doss said. “I was 6-foot-3 and could jump, but 6-7 guys could jump, too.”
Games were special for Doss, but he said he’s content to coach.
“I don’t miss the practices,” Doss said. “I gave it my all, so I have no regrets. I love coaching because I get to coach, inspire and mentor. Coaching isn’t about Xs and Os. It’s about being a mentor, a father figure. Even though it’s a different sport, I love it. I get to teach life lessons in a safe environment.
Most of the kids I teach, the first they get to see a man of God and how we interact is me. I love that pressure. I want to set an image of how they should be acting. It’s so important to have God, to have Christ in your life.”