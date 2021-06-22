From an 11-time champion to last year’s breakthrough winner, from a group of capable and talented young amateurs to a collection of established professionals, the 88th West Virginia Open golf tournament will boast a cast befitting the stage.
The 54-hole, three-day event gets underway Wednesday at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, marking just the second time the event has been held at the course and the first since 2000, when the event was won by the late Brad Westfall.
Four years later in 2004, Bakerton’s David Bradshaw won his first State Open as an amateur, and that remains the last time the event was won by a nonprofessional. Bradshaw has gone on to win 10 more as a pro and he’s hardly the only professional that enters the week as a contender, but there are plenty of amateurs in the field with the game, course familiarity and resume who are taking aim at making a little history this week.
“I think we’re due for an amateur to win,” West Virginia Golf Association Executive Director Brad Ullman said. “Chris Williams winning the [Mid-Amateur], he played here, Division I golf at WVU, he’s played here, practiced here, he knows this place inside and out.
“Cam Roam, let’s face it, he’s one of the best amateurs in the state. Philip Reale has a tremendous history here as a former member, he’s very familiar with the place. Mason Williams, because he’s playing such high, competitive golf in Division I, he’s got to be one of the favorites because of not only living here and knowing the place, but because he’s comfortable playing more than 18 or 36 holes.”
Indeed, all of the players Ullman mentioned have the credentials for a breakthrough. Chris Williams has already won three WVGA championships this season, claiming the Four-Ball and Two-Man Scramble championships alongside Roam and taking home the Mid-Amateur title at Pete Dye in May. Roam was the 2019 Mid-Amateur champion, also at Pete Dye. And Mason Williams, a former Bridgeport standout, current Georgia Southern golfer and 2019 West Virginia Amateur champion, grew up with the course basically in his backyard.
While all are threats to win, it’s tough to call any of them the favorite, not with Bradshaw returning and healthy this time.
A year ago at the 2020 West Virginia Open at the Resort at Glade Springs, Bradshaw finished in a tie for fourth, playing mostly on one leg with a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus, stemming from a skiing injury. The injury required surgery last July, and though most of the oast year has been dedicated to rehab and recovery, Bradshaw’s competitive slate is about to ramp up with the Open.
“We’ll see,” Bradshaw said. “There are parts of my game that have come back really well. The short game I’ve been able to practice a lot and that has been good. Traditionally, I haven’t been the greatest putter in the world, but I got to spend a lot of time putting. Distance control is the area I’ve really got to work on between now and then, but I’m trying to get some tournament rounds in and dial in the pre-shot routines and all of that. It’s just a different game when you’re playing competitively.”
For Bradshaw, performing at winning time has always come naturally. But for 33-year-old Kenny Hess of Parkersburg, it took a few years.
The culmination of that came a year ago as Hess broke through, birdieing the 54th and final hole to edge second-round leader Thadd Obecny, also a contender this week, by one shot to claim his first West Virginia Open title. Hess, who works at PGA National in West Palm Beach, Florida, said it was a mental adjustment that allowed him to finally prevail.
“It was a proud moment; every year I use that tournament to tell me where my game is at,” Hess aid. “Especially mentally, which was normally the weakest part of my game — coming to crunch time and I’d get weak and wouldn’t execute. It was a showing of growth mentally.
“Coming down the stretch, I’d never been so calm under pressure in my life. I was free swinging, everything was so comfortable and there was so much confidence. It was almost like, ‘So what if I win?’ I had the same mindset from the first hole to the last, I just wanted to play good golf, and that’s the mindset I’ll take into this tournament as well.”
In Pete Dye, the players will find a course with thick rough and fast, undulating greens that will put a premium on accurate approach shots. Two balls hit into the green could land 2 feet apart and end up 60 feet away from each other, depending on the trek’s vaunted slopes.
Nearly all of the contenders, professional and amateur alike, have some experience on the Pete Dye layout. Now, the only question is which of them can use that experience and execute a game plan the best.
“It’s a ball striker’s golf course,” Hess said. “Hitting the tee ball well and putting yourself into a spot where you can attack [is paramount]. I think it’s a half-shot penalty hitting it out of the rough, so driving the ball is extremely important, leaving yourself in the right spot on the green is important.
“It’s extremely hard, one of the top three hardest courses in the state, especially if the WVGA wants it to be hard, but it’s a fair test of golf. The best player is going to win. It’s all you want for a test of golf, especially if the WVGA wants to be mean to us.”
“The greens are nuts, but the fairways are pretty generous,” Bradshaw added. “The holes used to be long by yesteryear’s standards. Today, I’m not really sure, but to me it’s kind of a second-shot golf course. You have to put it in the fairway and really have to be accurate with the shot.
“But I mean, it’s golf, right? You still have to play well. It’s the hardest game in the world. Even when you’re really good, you still suck.”