INSTITUTE, W.Va. -- A huddle of four players from the North were relieved to hear that Trevor Stacy was a coach for Saturday's North-South Classic football game.
"Man, I thought he was a player," Christian Slack, a two-way lineman from Martinsburg said of Stacy, a young-looking Spring Valley High School assistant on the South staff.
Stacy, who in 2014 won the Hunt Award as the premier offensive lineman in West Virginia, will help from the sideline as the South Cardinals take on the North Bears in the West Virginia High School Football Coaches Association North-South Classic football game at noon Saturday at South Charleston High School. Stacy stands 6-foot-5 and still is imposing, even though he's slimmed down considerably from the 315 pounds he weighed while a college player at Charlotte.
"I'm super grateful for Coach (Brad) Dingess giving me the opportunity to coach," Stacy said of Spring Valley's head coach. "I just graduated college four years ago. I feel I can teach them something of what to expect and what attitude to have as they go to whatever college they're going to. It keeps me motivated to keep coaching."
Stacy said he's pleased to coach Timberwolves players Ty Bartrum, Jace Caldwell and Ben Turner one more time.
Stacy and Moorefield head coach Matt Altobello, a North assistant, are a pair of Huntington-area coaching connections in the game, which also features Huntington High head coach Billy Seals and assistant Ray Brooks on the staff. Altobello played at Marshall University from 2005 through 2008.
Altobello said he was honored when North coach Brian Thomas of Musselman asked him to join the North staff.
"Coach Thomas and I had talked before," Altobello said. "He gave me a call and asked me to do it. I was shocked. You always think it would be great to be a part of. It's a unique opportunity to have a good time."
Two Moorefield players, running back/linebacker Blake Funk and two-way lineman Malachi Hinger, are on the North roster. Altobello said he is happy those two get to represent the Yellow Jackets.
"It's good to be able to coach them one more time," Altobello said. "Both are four-year starters who work really hard at what they do and really enjoy the game. It's great to see hard work pay off for them."
Altobello has an 18-20 record in four seasons, but winning records each of the last three years after a 2-8 mark in 2018. After graduating from Marshall, he was an assistant at a large school in South Carolina for three years. Altobello returned to West Virginia as dean of students and athletic director at Petersburg. When the Moorefield job opened, the Keyser, West Virginia, native jumped at the chance to get back into coaching.
"My wife kept telling me I needed to get back into coaching, so I applied and here I am," he said.
Altobello said he diligently follows the Thundering Herd.
"Coach (Charles) Huff and his staff are doing a great job," Altobello said. "I've enjoyed watching the recruits being offered and those coming in, the way the team is being put together. It's really exciting to see a fresh, new age. (Offensive coordinator) Coach (Clint) Trickett was the first one to reach out to me. He sends us all kinds of information and talks to us about our kids. It's a great relationship."
Altobello said his hobby is collecting pennies. He said his players give him a hard time about it, but they enjoy bringing him the copper pieces.
"If I find a rare one that I like, I keep it," Altobello said. "It's funny what you find. They bring me pennies. One guy brought in 10 or 12 wheat pennies his grand dad had. They made fun of me for a while, but they get into it."
That pastime allows Altobello to connect with with his players off the field.
"Our staff does a good job building relationships with kids," Altobello said. "We have high expectations and hold them accountable, but at the same time we love them. The relationship piece is crucial. We love X's and O's, but love them as people more than that."