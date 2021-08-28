GLENHAYES — Brian Stacy is the new head boys basketball coach at Tolsia High School.
Stacy was part of the first graduating class at Tolsia in 1988 after the consolidation of Crum and Fort Gay high schools.
Stacy began his coaching career in the early 1990s under Rebels coach Loren Perry. Stacy has coached at several other schools and was head coach at Burch Middle School.
“When I resigned Burch Middle School, I thought I was done,” Stacy said. “But, this is the job that I’ve longed for since I first got into coaching in the early ‘90s. As a Tolsia alumnus I can promise you I will work to keep Tolsia on top. I can’t wait to hit the ground running with this year’s team.”
Stacy replaces Todd Maynard, who resigned after three seasons to take the athletic director and boys basketball coaching job at Huntington St. Joe.
The WVSSAC Boy’s basketball season is set to begin on November 15th.
