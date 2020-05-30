HUNTINGTON — The recruitment of Troy Brown is one of the more fascinating tales in the history of a football program filled with astonishing stories.
Marshall University offensive line coach Chris Scelfo went to Banner Elk, North Carolina, in search of a blocker. While at Lees-McRae Junior College, though, he didn’t see much that excited him until he walked into the school’s gym. Shortly after taking a seat in the bleachers, in walked Brown. Scelfo watched Brown play basketball and was impressed with his athleticism, quickness and leadership.
“He didn’t have an air of cockiness,” Scelfo said of the smallish wide receiver. “He had an air of confidence. When he walked in, the way he walked, all the guys looked at him. And these guys saw him every day. I could tell they had respect for him, that SOMEBODY was walking into the gym.”
Scelfo was intrigued, but wondered what schools he would have to out-recruit to land Brown. The answer? None.
“I have no idea,” Brown said of why no college football programs at any level were interested in him. “They saw a short kid (5-foot-9, 184 pounds) who couldn’t run very fast. I guess they felt they couldn’t use me.”
Marshall had one scholarship left to give in its 1991 signing class and Scelfo took a chance. Brown’s paperwork was the last of the signees to be faxed in that season, barely making it before the deadline.
Not many were talking about Brown. Ricky Carter was a much more heralded wide receiver in that class and was a good one. Quarterback Todd Donnan, son of head coach Jim Donnan, was highly regarded. Defensive back Shannon Morrison out of Oak Hill, West Virginia, was quite the in-state catch. In pre-season camp, however, Brown showed he was special.
On Sept. 7, 1991, the Thundering Herd’s first home game of the season, fans saw the start of what became a hall of fame career. Brown caught the winning 46-yard touchdown pass from Michael Payton in Marshall’s 24-23 victory over New Hampshire to open Marshall Stadium. Everyone saw that Brown was talented, but just how good he was astonished teammates and fans alike.
The native of Barnville, South Carolina, helped the Herd to two consecutive NCAA Division I-AA national championship games, shredding helpless defenders with his elusiveness and intelligence that made his speed play up.
“I don’t rely on my speed,” Brown said. “I rely on my eyes. The slowest guy in the world can get open, and you see a lot of fast guys who can’t get open.”
Brown’s asset was a quick burst off the line of scrimmage. Brown made a living gaining yards after the catch.
“He doesn’t have flat-out great speed,” Scelfo said of Brown. “What he does have is that he can stop on a dime and give you nine cents change.”
By the time he was done at Marshall, Brown had caught 139 passes for 2,746 yards and 24 touchdowns. The guy no other school wanted became a first-team All-American in part because of his 1,825 return yards and four touchdowns on special teams.
The New England Patriots selected Brown in the eighth round, which doesn’t even exist in today’s draft, and he played there 14 years, earning spots in the College Football, Marshall and Patriots Hall of Fame.
Brown, playing safety, ended his college career with an interception to end the 31-28 1992 national championship game victory over Youngstown State. It was a fitting end to a stellar college career that almost didn’t happen.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch. He has covered Marshall University football since 1984. You may reach him at (304) 526-2759 or tstephens@hdmediallc.com.