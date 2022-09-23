HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s soccer head coach Chris Grassie said he might not even have to give a pregame speech for the Thundering Herd’s next match, a highly anticipated date with the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
“That’s going to be taken care of by the nature of the game,” Grassie said.
On Saturday evening, Marshall welcomes WVU to Hoops Family Field as the two sides meet for the first time as members of the Sun Belt Conference. In recent years, the game between the two has been dubbed by both fan bases as the Mountain State Derby.
Marshall and West Virginia have met annually since facing each other in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament, a 2-1 win for the Herd in Huntington. The Mountaineers defeated Marshall 1-0 in 2020 and the teams played to a 2-2 draw back in Huntington last season. Marshall has not defeated WVU in the regular season since Oct. 17, 2000. Bob Gray led the Herd to a Mid-American Conference title later that year.
A preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference title, WVU has gotten off to a slow start, entering its matchup with the Herd with a 2-4-1 overall record after being ranked in the preseason Top 10. The Mountaineers’ losses have come against No. 8 Pitt, Penn State, Yale and No. 14 Portland.
WVU opened league play with a scoreless draw against Coastal Carolina.
The Herd comes in riding a four-match unbeaten streak and opened its Sun Belt slate with a 1-1 draw at Kentucky last Friday. Marshall has not lost since Aug. 29, when the Herd dropped a 1-0 contest to Butler on the road.
“We need that first conference win,” Grassie said. “(There are) three points on the line between two of the teams that were predicted to be at the top of the conference.”
Both Marshall and WVU are seeking their first conference wins. The Herd recently jumped from No. 7 to No. 5 in the United Soccer Coaches Association Poll after the draw with Kentucky. WVU began the season ranked highly but has since fallen out of the polls, though Grassie still sees the Mountaineers as a dangerous team.
“They should’ve scored more goals, it’s just been a bit of unlucky but that’s our sport sometimes,” Grassie said. “One goal can turn (the match) here or there, one mistake can be punished. (WVU) could really use this game to turn their season around so we’ve got to be careful of that.”
The Marshall-WVU match set an attendance record at Hoops Family Field last year, drawing a crowd of over 3,300. Another large, standing-room-only crowd is expected Saturday night.
“The pressure of the game is huge but we know the support will be even bigger,” Grassie said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
